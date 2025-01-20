“Lies!”: Dennis Schroder Falls For Fake ‘Buddy Hield Left In Toronto’ Warriors Rumor

“You got centel’d,” coined by Kevin Durant, is a term that’s used for those who fall victim to the notorious parody account ‘NBA Centel’. Recently, Dennis Schroder added his name to the long list of people who have fallen for the lies. The Warriors star mistook Centel for a credible source and reacted to the Buddy Hield ‘news.’

This was after the Warriors lost an away game to the Raptors. Hield had a terrible outing at the Scotiabank Arena which made him a prime prospect to be trolled on the internet.

Centel posted, “Warriors team bus accidentally left Buddy Hield in Toronto.” Without realizing the comedic nature of the source, Schroder jumped to his teammate’s defense and tried to debunk the fake news. He wrote, “LIES,” in response to the Instagram post.

Fans quickly caught up to what had happened and started posting screenshots of the hilarious interaction all over social media. The reason why many people are so easily fooled into believing the ‘information’ coming from Centel is because they are a parody of a renowned source ‘NBA Central.’

They also have a very identical logo which makes it even more difficult to differentiate between the two. In 2024, Centel became immensely popular on social media due to their unique way of trolling. The parody account has managed to fool players, fans, members of the media fraternity, and more. NBA superstar Kevin Durant frequently engages with their posts.

However, he only responds to the people who believe their information is true and start rambling about it. NBA Centel’s posts are often targeted at players who have had a bad game.

Why was Buddy Hield trolled by NBA Centel?

The Warriors were going against the Raptors after losing three of their four previous games. It was not only an important game to win but was also expected to be easy because the Raptors are, statistically, the second-worst team in the East. However, the Warriors bottled that game, being outscored 29-23 in the final quarter.

To make matters worse, Hield missed a chance to tie the game with 3.8 seconds to go. If he had made that three-pointer, the game would’ve gone into overtime and the likes of Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins would’ve had a chance to win it there. Hield finished the game with eight points, two rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes. He shot 3-13 from the field, and 2-10 from the distance.

Hield started his run for the Warriors on a high note but over the last few weeks, his game has gone downhill. Despite that, coach Steve Kerr has faith in his player and has said that he will continue to play him. After the Raptors game, he said, “I trust him. I put him in the last play because I believe he’ll make the next shot…I’m gonna keep playing him. I’m gonna keep trusting him.”

Steve Kerr on the slumping Buddy Hield: “I trust him. I put him in the last play because I believe he’ll make the next shot…I’m gonna keep playing him. I’m gonna keep trusting him.” pic.twitter.com/crDkD3yONc — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 14, 2025

The Warriors will play the Celtics tomorrow at home.