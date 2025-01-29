“The Warriors Cannot Catch a Break”: Dennis Schroder’s Injury vs Jazz Draws Exasperated Fan Reactions

Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (71) falls to the court against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Taking on a short-staffed Utah Jazz, the Warriors were expected to secure an easy win. Unfortunately, things have not been easy for the Warriors for quite some time. First, they ruled Stephen Curry out just before the game. Then, Moses Moody got banged up a bit. To make matters worse, Dennis Schroder picked up a nasty-looking injury in the 3rd quarter.

Schroder drove to the hoop for a layup and had a very awkward-looking landing. He seemed to be in severe pain as he held his knee. Schroder then had to be helped back to the locker room.

More injury trouble for the Warriors: Dennis Schröder came down bad on a drive and needed to be helped to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/DwplI0ZAFn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 29, 2025

It was not a pretty-looking scene and had fans very concerned. One fan expressed their anguish, talking about how the team can’t catch a break, “holy sh*t the Warriors cannot catch a break.”

holy shit the Warriors cannot catch a break… — KJ (@kung_jook) January 29, 2025

Another fan hoped it wasn’t an ACL injury.

Hope it’s not the acl smh — Ryan (@RyanBarnhart0) January 29, 2025

Another fan pointed out how De’Anthony Melton first picked up a serious injury, and now perhaps it’s Schroder.

Not again first Melton now Schroder — John Nguyen (@JohnNgu72254475) January 29, 2025

We hope the injury isn’t bad and Schroder can be back on the floor soon.

UPDATE: Dennis Schroder returned to the floor for the Warriors late in the 3rd quarter and it did not seem like his movement has been hampered. Perhaps, the Warriors have caught a break after all.