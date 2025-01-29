mobile app bar

“The Warriors Cannot Catch a Break”: Dennis Schroder’s Injury vs Jazz Draws Exasperated Fan Reactions

Raahib Singh
Published

Jan 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (71) falls to the court against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Taking on a short-staffed Utah Jazz, the Warriors were expected to secure an easy win. Unfortunately, things have not been easy for the Warriors for quite some time. First, they ruled Stephen Curry out just before the game. Then, Moses Moody got banged up a bit. To make matters worse, Dennis Schroder picked up a nasty-looking injury in the 3rd quarter.

Schroder drove to the hoop for a layup and had a very awkward-looking landing. He seemed to be in severe pain as he held his knee. Schroder then had to be helped back to the locker room.

It was not a pretty-looking scene and had fans very concerned. One fan expressed their anguish, talking about how the team can’t catch a break, “holy sh*t the Warriors cannot catch a break.”

Another fan hoped it wasn’t an ACL injury.

Another fan pointed out how De’Anthony Melton first picked up a serious injury, and now perhaps it’s Schroder.

We hope the injury isn’t bad and Schroder can be back on the floor soon.

UPDATE: Dennis Schroder returned to the floor for the Warriors late in the 3rd quarter and it did not seem like his movement has been hampered. Perhaps, the Warriors have caught a break after all.

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

