Denying “Arrogant” Rumors, Former Laker Recounts How Kobe Bryant Mentored Him

The first thing people say about Kobe Bryant is how much of a winner he was. The second is how many people had beef with him because of his attitude. Some described him as arrogant. While there are people who back this sentiment, former Laker rookie Javaris Crittenton is not one of them. He claims that Kobe was actually nice to him during his sole season in LA.

While talking to Dwight Howard on his Above the Rim podcast, Crittenton revealed that Kobe mentored him. Crittenton opened up on tips, tricks, and advice the Black Mamba gave him. The Lakers’ decision to trade him to the Grizzlies after just one season hurt him.

Crittenton understood why the trade had to take place, with Pau Gasol joining the Lakers. But he still felt like his development was halted slightly by the fact that he wasn’t able to work out with Kobe anymore.

“I hated the trade man, I hate that I got traded,” he said. “I mean, I understood it, but playing with that guy was just different, man. So we talked about how Phil handles rookies, and the things I went through, Kobe was nothing like that.”

He claimed that he expected Kobe to be dismissive of him, being that he was a superstar and Crittenton was just a rookie, but was pleasantly shocked by the reality. “Kobe used to come out of the game, talking to me, teaching me things. In practice, he used to pull me to the side, he took a liking to me,” he said.

He went on to explain that Kobe would try everything in his power to get a reaction out of him during training- trash talk, hard fouls, seeking out the iso matchup, but Crittenton didn’t relent. He claimed Kobe appreciated that, and that was the basis of their relationship.

“I’ll say this, everybody’s entitled to their own perception, you had some of those guys that felt like he was arrogant, he was a d******d, you know I’m right here with my team, so i hear the stuff they say,” he went on to say, when one of his hosts brought up Smush Parker’s recollection of Kobe stories. “I don’t know what y’all did to him, and everybody has their own thing, it’s different. Not to say that I’m dispelling anything, but I can only speak on me and him.”

Of course, Crittenton’s tale paints a stellar image of Kobe- both as a teammate and a mentor, and from the way he spoke about him, it was clear that Bryant made a serious impression on him in their short time together.