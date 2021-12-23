"Draymond Green is the best defender I've ever seen... Makes all of our jobs easier!": Warriors' Klay Thompson gives his flowers to his teammate after the latest DPOY rankings

Warriors’ superstar Klay Thompson is all praise for Draymond Green as he races to the top spot in the DPOY rankings

The Golden State Warriors are 25-6 to start the 2021-22 NBA season, good enough to earn them the 2nd spot in the West. Additional bench support, Stephen Curry being himself, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins improving, and the resurgence of Draymond Green are a few of the reasons behind the success.

The Warriors are leading the league with their defensive rating of 101.2. A major reason behind the same has been the defensive centerpiece of the Warriors, none other than Draymond Green. He has been working hard this year, and pushing the team to achieve excellence. Green sees a chance to win it all, and he doesn’t want the opportunity to go to waste.

Recently, Klay Thompson commented about Draymond and his prowess as a defender.

Klay Thompson compliments Draymond Green, calls him the best defender he’s ever seen

Recently, the updated rating for the Defensive Player of the Year came out, and Draymond Green has claimed the top spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charlie (@dpoymond)

Considering the Warriors’ success and the role Draymond’s defense plays in it, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Klay Thompson ran across this post and couldn’t miss an opportunity to appreciate his brother.

Klay, while uploading the post to his story, wrote,

“Best defender I’ve ever seen. Makes all of our jobs sooooooo much easier. And his game LEVELs UP when it’s PLAYOFF time aka winning time!”

Having played for a good part of the decade together, Klay knows firsthand how effective Draymond is on the field. With Klay raring to go, having Draymond on the squad would give him added insurance to play at the highest level.