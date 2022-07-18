“LeBron James wants Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to improve”: Kendrick Perkins hypothesizes ‘The King’ wants Lakers to make significant changes

LeBron James has caused Kendrick Perkins to believe he is sending everybody on the Lakers roster a message to improve this season.

By the time LeBron James had been in the league for a mere 3 years, he had already led a lottery team to 50 wins in a loaded Eastern Conference. ‘The Chosen One’ has become accustomed to a high level of success during his 19 years in the NBA and it doesn’t serve Rob Pelinka and the Lakers well that some of his most unsuccessful seasons have happened in LA.

The Los Angeles Lakers not only missed the Playoffs in 2022 but managed to miss the play-in tournament to a semi-rebuilding San Antonio Spurs squad. Everything from the Russell Westbrook experiment to Anthony Davis’s extensive injuries kept the purple and gold far away from title contention.

With LeBron James entering his 20th season in the NBA and somehow still being one of the best players in the world, the Lakers have to act quick. The upcoming 2023 season is his final year in his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent and the Lakers could offer him a 2 year extension worth $97 million.

However, with factors like the Lakers’ contention and his son, Bronny, joining the league soon, the 2020 champs may not have the upper hand on a possible LeBron sweepstakes.

Also read: “Kyrie gave Drew League the ‘Kyrie Irving experience!”: Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless cite LeBron James as reason for why he helped Phil Handy’s Lakers camp instead

Kendrick Perkins on LeBron James’ recent comments.

LeBron James to ‘The Shop’ to say, “I’m obsessed with it, with win or bust. And what makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone feel that same way on your club.”

These comments have resulted in the entirety of NBA media and fans alike believing the 4x champ is sending subliminal/ pretty obvious messages to the Lakers front office to get him the personnel he needs to win another NBA championship.

However, his former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, believes that James is sending this message of improvement to his secondary options, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

.@kendrickperkins says LeBron was sending a message with his comments on “The Shop” 👀 “He is sending a message not only to the Lakers and Rob Pelinka to say, ‘Hey, let’s improve this roster’ … but he’s talking to Anthony Davis, he’s talking to Russell Westbrook.” pic.twitter.com/jYP4RAHs7N — First Take (@FirstTake) July 18, 2022

It’s unclear what the Los Angeles Lakers will do this offseason. While they have been quiet, Adrian Wojnarowksi has said that they look to be active very soon, whether it be in the Kyrie Irving trade or getting new pieces around their core of James and AD.

Also read: “5’10 JJ Barea really locked up 6’9, 260 lb LeBron James in the NBA Finals!” : Baby Daddy put the clamps on Heat star and helped save Dirk Nowitzki’s legacy