Dereck Lively II Finds His Availability Status For Mavericks-Wolves Game 4 Up In The Air

The Dallas Mavericks have a 3-0 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Only a game away from sweeping the Wolves and advancing to the NBA Finals, the Mavericks will look to end this series in the upcoming Game 4. But will Dallas be forced to try to do it without Dereck Lively II?

Advertisement

As per the official injury report of the league, the Dallas Mavericks have listed Dereck Lively II as “doubtful” for Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, due to a sprain in his neck.

This was a scary hit at the head’s back of Derrick Lively II by Karl Anthony towns Quick recovery pic.twitter.com/ht5cxuCXOd — Plug Wa Mwea (@PlugWaMwea) May 27, 2024

The young big man has been averaging 8.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. He crashed the boards exceptionally well in Game 1 and took some of the scoring pressure upon himself in Game 2.

Luka and Kyrie getting up shots at Mavs practice. No sign of Derrick Lively on the floor pic.twitter.com/npgu50M6Cb — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 27, 2024

In Game 3, Lively unfortunately played under 10 minutes before he picked up his injury. Worse, while he has not been flagged as ‘Out’ just yet, the pregame evaluation is not likely to clear Derek Lively II for the fourth game of this series.

In all likelihood, the Dallas Mavericks will have to take the floor without Dereck Lively II tonight, with Dwight Powell expected to pick up a large portion of the rookie’s minutes. But, with the Minnesota Timberwolves hungry to grab their first victory of this series, will this be enough of an adjustment for the Mavs to grab this closeout game?

Only time will tell.