“Comes Down to Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford”: Luka Doncic Finally Has the Best Roster Available to Him, Claims Kendrick Perkins

Some forget that the Dallas Mavericks weren’t performing like a contender before the closing stretch of last season after the team reconstructed the roster around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. But now, with the role players’ skill sets optimized around their star’s strengths, Dallas may have constructed the most talented team Doncic has had since turning pro.

Before key trades that brought in vital contributors across all positions, the Mavs were barely an above-average team. This season though, Kendrick Perkins believes Doncic finally has a group of running mates he can count on, even when he’s sidelined.

“Richard (Jefferson), what did you say? This is the best roster Luka has ever had. With him being hurt, he got an opportunity to see that ‘Hey, you know what, I actually got some teammates that can really hoop. I got teammates that can do things with the basketball without me dribbling the damn oxygen out of it. “ Perkins started.

The retired big man lauded the two-way performances of the Mavericks’ newest centers, underlining how valuable they are for doing the team’s dirty work. In past years, Dallas has struggled with paint protection and rebounding. The team once rostered one of the NBA’s least imposing frontcourts but has now loaded up with depth in the past two seasons. “But again, it comes down to Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford. They cause so much havoc offensively. Just being a screen setter and diving to the basketball puts so much pressure on a defense.” Perkins continued.

The 2008 NBA Champion has a valid point, especially considering the names Luka Doncic played alongside in his first few years, many of which are out of the league today. It has been a process, but the Mavericks have finally put together a complementing blend of athleticism, shooting, and defense to aid their superstar playmaker.

Dallas’ recent additions have elevated the team to new heights

Getting production from the frontcourt was the Mavericks’ top priority when retooling their roster last season. They were able to do that in more ways than one with two mid-season trades for Gafford and PJ Washington. Gafford has settled in as one of the best backup centers in the league, while Washington has been a revelation on both sides of the ball since heading to Dallas.

The surprising addition of Klay Thompson has only helped the Mavericks offense become more potent, even as his career begins to wind down. The four-time NBA champion has contributed 13.3 points per game while helping lead Dallas to an impressive 16-9 start. Following an unforeseen Finals appearance last season, the Mavericks entered the new campaign with massive expectations. So far, the team has delivered.

Dallas could easily surpass their 50-win total from last season at this current pace. But it will still be an uphill battle for the Mavericks to return to the Finals, despite their offseason additions. With so much of the team’s championship hopes invested in Doncic and Irving, the sky is truly the limit for Dallas, as long as the pair are healthy come playoff time.