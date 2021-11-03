“Derek Fisher has been watching too much of Skip Bayless”: Twitter reacts to the former Lakers point guard addressing Russell Westbrook as ‘Russell Westbrick’

Lakers veteran Derek Fisher has a major faux pas on national television. The former point guard addresses Russell Westbrook as ‘Russell Westbrick’.

They say one shouldn’t take social media very seriously. However, former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher seemed to have got carried away. Russell Westbrick, a term coined by veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless, has become a rage on social media.

Brodie’s debut with the Lakers was a disappointing affair, giving his trolls a field day. The former MVPs tryst with turnovers made matters even worse. Nonetheless, Russ seems to have found his rhythm back, evident from his recent performances.

Having added twelve players to their roster this season, the Lakers are figuring out their chemistry. The purple and gold team is currently 5-3.

Also read: “Some of y’all still think Russell Westbrook should come off the bench?”: Kendrick Perkins slams critiques when Lakers superstar came back to form against the Spurs

Fisher’s fumble caught on national television would not go unnoticed by the trolls. Though netizens saw nothing wrong with it, others called it disrespectful.

Twitter reacts to Derrick Fisher addressing Russell Westbrook as Russell Westbrick.

Derek Fisher accidentally calls Russell Westbrook “Russell Westbrick” (h/t @LakersDailyCom) pic.twitter.com/bwFQLADJ5f — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 3, 2021

I don’t see anything wrong 🤷‍♂️ — zëkê 🏔 (@E_z_e_k_i_e_l__) November 3, 2021

He averaged a triple double……put some respect on his name pic.twitter.com/TE8U4euD7t — Mars🇯🇲 (@_Marz101) November 3, 2021

Derek fisher PLEASE stay off of social media before you end up saying “LeFraud James”🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Marshall Pettway (@mars_music01) November 3, 2021

Westbrook calling Derek Fisher’s handler Matt Barnes like. pic.twitter.com/QPEArV2DKG — KeL (@thesauced) November 3, 2021

Why did he correct himself? — Rcito 🇵🇷 (@ramon_rican) November 3, 2021

You know he let that slip because he’s used to saying it in private conversations. — Chick Hearn’s Fight Club and Laundromat (@DoubleTechnicaI) November 3, 2021

He watching @RealSkipBayless too much 😂 — Lebron Hoops (@LBJ23326) November 3, 2021

Also read: “LeBron James really brought in an unapologetic turnover machine!”: Skip Bayless slams Lakers star Russell Westbrook, despite a much improved showing in a win against the Cavaliers