“LeBron James really brought in an unapologetic turnover machine!”: Skip Bayless slams Lakers star Russell Westbrook, despite a much improved showing in a win against the Cavaliers

Russell Westbrook may finally be fitting into the Lakers’ system.

After an abysmally inefficient start to the season, the Brodie has finally shown uptake in his performances. He has been more efficient, smarter, and is overall making and finishing plays at a higher level than he was before. And his performance against the Cavaliers was the perfect example of that.

Against LeBron James’s old team, the man recorded 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. More importantly, he did this on 61.5% from the field, and only 4 turnovers.

But, despite all this improvement, it seems that the man still isn’t quite good enough… at least according to the standards of the GOAT himself, Skip Bayless.

Skip Bayless calls Russell Westbrook a turnover machine despite a good performance against the Cavaliers

Before we start, we will say, that we acknowledge Westbrook had a turnover problem at the start of this season. And given that fact, as NBA writers, it is because we criticized him at his worst, that we must praise him for improvement as well. But clearly, Bayless doesn’t agree with that notion whatsoever, as he recently tweeted this out.

In all my years I have never, ever seen an NBA player more careless with the basketball – without conscience or consequences – than turnover machine Russell Westbrook gets away with being. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 30, 2021

We will say, what Skip said here can be true sometimes. But come on.

How about we as the NBA community start giving a man his props when he deserves it?

