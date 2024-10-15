Derrick Rose Felt ‘Tricked’ By Kobe Bryant’s ‘Grind Mentality’ After Seeing Him Relax In The Philippines

As a youngster coming up in the league, Derrick Rose looked up to Kobe Bryant for inspiration. Listening to his idol talk about the importance of a ‘grind mentality’ instilled the same values in young D-Rose. So, when his time came, he followed Kobe’s blueprint like a devoted student. However, Pooh was in for a surprise that’d soon become a wake-up call for him.

Advertisement

During his appearance on Jeff Teague’s Club 520 Podcast, Rose talked about how he once witnessed Kobe chilling in the Philippines. In his head, the image of the late legend was of someone who never took any day off. That couldn’t be realistic but it took some time before Rose realized that. Once the reality hit him, he felt ‘tricked’ but he couldn’t hold it against Kobe.

D-Rose revealed that he was on a nonstop grind for the first 3-4 years of his career. After being drafted by the Bulls in 2008, he worked on his game tirelessly. He didn’t take any vacations, didn’t go out with his friends or family, didn’t attend any concerts, all he did was improve himself in the game of basketball. It all changed for him when he saw Kobe put his feet up to relax in the Philippines.

He said, “I’m thinking Kobe as, not enjoying himself, not going on vacays, not doing any of that. So I felt tricked like in a way…at the time, I felt that way. Like my fourth year, I ended up going to the Philippines with him. I saw him like relaxed. I’m like, oh, you motherf***er was tricking me this whole time. I dedicated three years into thinking you didn’t do sh*t, bro.”

Staying on Kobe’s grind mentality helped D-Rose reach heights that no one else has ever since. He became the youngest MVP in the league’s history at 22 years and seven months. It also helped him experience the best seasons of his career. So, the Kobe mentality helped his career and D-Rose is grateful for the same.

Derrick Rose idolized Kobe Bryant

Today, Kobe’s legacy lives through so many stars of the game. Derrick Rose was one of those players influenced by the Mamba mentality. Even after becoming a superstar himself, Rose never shied away from admitting that Kobe had a huge influence on him. During his appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, he revealed that he went out and hired the first agents Kobe had to follow in his footsteps.

He said, “I’m asking them everything about Kobe. This and that, what’s going on? How he used to like, do this and do that? I wanted to see if he seen I’ve been working on my shooting. He noticed it. Like, ‘Damn, you’ve been working on your shooting’. I’m like, ‘Oh, sh*t, Kobe noticed that.”

While his position in the GOAT conversation is always up for debate, it’s undeniable that no one else has had an impact quite like Kobe since he entered the league. He has been an inspiration for some of the all-time greats Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony as well as current best players in the league such as Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker.