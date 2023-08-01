“Derrick Rose Was an Elegant Force!”: Paul George Looked Back at MVP D.Rose ‘Humbling’ Him in His Rookie Season

Paul George, drafted 10th in the 2010 NBA Draft, made an immediate impact in his rookie season with the Indiana Pacers. Prior to his arrival, the Pacers had endured a challenging 4-year drought of missing the NBA Playoffs. However, George’s arrival injected new life into the team, helping them secure a spot in the postseason. On Podcast P, he discussed the thrilling experience of facing the formidable Chicago Bulls led by MVP Derrick Rose in the first round of the playoffs. Despite the Pacers’ valiant efforts, George admitted that going up against the reigning MVP was a humbling experience. He also highlighted the level of competition and the challenges he faced as a rookie.

During his debut season, Paul George’s outstanding performance earned him recognition as a 2nd Team All-Rookie. George’s remarkable defensive abilities caught the attention of many, and the coaching staff entrusted him with the crucial responsibility of guarding the MVP, Derrick Rose, in the playoffs.

During that season, the Bulls’ star was in a league of his own. PG had no clue how to contain Rose during the series, as he averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists.

When discussing his matchup with the 2010 MVP, PG13 expressed that he had never encountered any player like the Bulls’ star. Rose, during his prime with the Bulls, proved to be a formidable challenge for powerful teams like LeBron’s Miami Heat and Kevin Garnett’s Boston Celtics. The eight-time NBA All-Star also reminisced about Rose’s incredible explosiveness, likening his jumps to being propelled by a trampoline. Besides LeBron, only Rose possessed the ability to consistently execute incredible chase-down blocks. George recalled:

“D Rose was like graceful. It was just [Derrick Rose was] an elegant force. He just had the ability to just off a trampoline and he’ll just punch that MF in you too. His bounce was incredible. He will chase down block your a**.”

George remembered a moment when he came to the realization that he couldn’t compete with Rose. In a particular play from the series, the ball was no longer in Rose’s possession, and his teammates on the bench were urging him to prevent the MVP from receiving the ball. However, to George’s astonishment, Rose executed a swift back cut, vanishing from his sight even before the Pacers star could react and plant his foot.

PG13 says he couldn’t believe he was guarding MVP Derrick Rose in his rookie season

Prior to his downfall, D Rose was truly unstoppable, and on the podcast, the Clippers’ star discussed the anguish and insights gained from defending the reigning MVP. The 33-year-old point guard was taken aback when given the assignment to guard the league MVP at that time, but he saw it as a chance to demonstrate his abilities. George said:

“The playoffs, like, we’re going over schemes, matchups, who’s guarding who. And the [are like], ‘Alright P, you got D-Rose.’ Wait, what? I just started playing. Like y’all trust me guarding the MVP? So I’m like, ‘Alright, bet. I’ll take the challenge.’”

Although he struggled in a challenging series where Rose outperformed him, it may have been his encounters with Rose that earned him notoriety among fans. PG13 revealed that it was while defending the Bulls player that he gained the confidence to guard anyone in the league. As a result, he has emerged as one of the league’s top two-way players.