Derrick Rose was set to lose $21 million after being accused of r*pe by an ex-girlfriend

Derrick Rose, along with two of his friends, was sued for $21 million by an ex-girlfriend of his for drugging and r*ping her.

Derrick Rose fought tooth and nail to make it back onto the rotation of NBA rosters and his coming out ‘party’ after going through a litany of injuries was him scoring 50 points for the Timberwolves in 2018. While this was quite the achievement for the then-30 year old, it unfortunately took attention away from a much more serious matter involving him.

NBA fans can’t help but feel joy when seeing Derrick Rose succeed given the circumstances of his injury-riddled career. However, off the court, the sympathy should be withheld as the Adidas athlete was accused of gang-r*ping an ex-girlfriend of his who he dated from 2011-13 on August 26th, 2013.

The accuser who remained anonymous throughout it all (Jane Doe), filed a lawsuit against Rose and two of Rose’s childhood friends who. She requested a total of $21.5 million- $6 million in compensatory damages and $15.5 in punitive damages- for drugging her at Derrick’s Beverley Hills rental and coming back several hours later and forcefully taking turns having s*x with her.

Derrick Rose was accused of r*pe and subsequently sued.

The three men accused (Derrick Rose, Ryan Allen, and Randall Hampton) claimed that what took place that night was all consensual despite ‘Jane Doe’ insisting she was blacked-out drunk. Rose’s defense rested on ‘Doe’ texting him about wanting to have another s*xual encounter with him along with a female companion.

Rose obliged and brought his friends to a party where they would go to his estate after it. The nature of the texts she sent Derrick Rose was used as ‘evidence’ to tip the scales in his favor. Lack of evidence was what eventually got the former MVP off the hook and away from having to give $21 million to the accuser.

Derrick would even say that the encounter was so consensual that the accuser would grab a coffee and go to work the very next day. According to her however, she did this because it was her job and would break down while at work, even getting on the phone with Allen with a witness on her end of the phone. Allen would claim he didn’t know she was intoxicated.

The trial was dragged out for quite some time but after Rose ‘won’ he would take a picture with the jurors in all smiles, a picture that received quite a bit of backlash as many believed it was clear as day that he was guilty.

Don’t see this every day. @drose and atty posing with giddy jurors after verdict. #DoevRose pic.twitter.com/hbmxnPnyf6 — Joel Rubin (@joelrubin) October 19, 2016

