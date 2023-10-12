Despite LeBron James’ One Scoring Title, 13-Year-Old Video of Lakers Star Claiming He Could Win It Every Year Has Reddit Convinced He Actually Could

February 7, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: LeBron James 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers addresses the fans during a celebration after scoring to pass Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA s all-time leading scorer during an NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. on Tuesday February 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. /PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20230207_zaa_p124_050 Copyright: xJAVIERxROJASx

LA Lakers superstar and NBA legend LeBron James has always been seen as more of a playmaker, than a shooter. James, who has himself claimed in the past that he is a pass-first guy, according to Bleacher Report, has only one scoring title to his name. He won it back in 2008 when he used to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, recently, a clip of LeBron claiming, back in 2010, that he could win every scoring title if he really wanted to, has been doing the rounds on Reddit.

Advertisement

The video, posted on the r/NBA subreddit, has led to fans claiming that they completely believe LeBron James. The player, despite having the scoring ability to win the title almost every season, prefers to play for the team. The clip was posted by Reddit user CulturalRoll, who claimed that he whole-heartedly believed the legend.

LeBron James claimed in 2010 that he could win the scoring title every year

James made the claim during his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first stint. He moved to the Miami Heat in 2010 and eventually won the first two of his four rings.

Advertisement

James’ statistics suggest that he had always been within spitting distance of the scoring titles almost every season. However, his teams, particularly the Cavaliers, wholeheartedly depended on him for playmaking as well.

James, even now, is often seen carrying his team’s offense which is bound to have an impact on his scoring. LeBron’s claim suggested that rather than winning the scoring title, he has been primarily focused on helping his team as much as he can,

If I really wanted to, if I really wanted to get the scoring title I could do it every single year. If I really wanted to, every single year I could do it, but it doesn’t matter.”

James, who stands at a whopping 38,562 NBA points as of now, will still be recognized as one of the best scorers that the league has ever seen. However, the fact that he offers so much else on the court to his team means that he has never been primarily focused on getting points. Hence, despite having the ability to win many more scoring titles, he has only one, despite having played in the NBA for 20 seasons already.

Advertisement

LeBron James is often criticized for his lack of skills

LeBron James is one of the most gifted NBA stars of all time. However, at the same time, he has received regular criticism about various aspects of his game.

This includes the criticism surrounding his shooting and handles. Recently, when Charles Barkley posted a video of LeBron training, a number of fans claimed that he had no “bag.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LegionHoops/status/1703478585577852958?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Entering his 21st year in the NBA, the kind of disrespect James sometimes receives is simply unfair. He has won it all, broken a number of records, and is widely recognized as one of the GOATs. The fact that he is the all-time leader when it comes to points both in the regular season and the Playoffs and is still told that he is not a scorer seems downright unfair.