“0 Bag, Footwork, Or Jumper”: Year 21 LeBron James Working Out Draws Unfair Criticism over His Skill Set

Since stepping into the NBA hardwood, LeBron James has prioritized his physical conditioning over anything else. Treating his body like a temple, LeBron has managed to prevent any significant injuries and has played at the highest level for two decades. As the King looks to enter his year 21 in the NBA, popular skills coach Chris Brickley posted a workout video of LBJ that has drawn some harsh reactions from fans. While the Los Angeles Lakers superstar does seem fit and ready to go, several Internet critics called out the King for not being as skillful as before.

Advertisement

LeBron James got several fans worried after his comments on the possibility of retirement went viral on social media following the Lakers’ 2023 Western Conference Finals loss against the Denver Nuggets. However, the four-time MVP soon cleared the air and disclosed his desire to suit up for the 2023-2024 campaign. While giving his acceptance speech at the ESPYs, LeBron declared explicitly that he isn’t retiring just yet.

Advertisement

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James’ new workout video

LeBron James had quite an eventful summer. But as the training camp approaches before the season start, the forward has decided to spend some time in the lab. Popular skills trainer, Chris Brickley, recently uploaded a video on X of LeBron James working out, which soon started to gain traction.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LegionHoops/status/1703478585577852958?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, it received numerous reactions from Twitteratis worldwide. Like always, a few naysayers started mocking Bron for not being skilled enough at 38 years of age. According to them, the four-time Champion had “no footwork or jumper”. As if this comment wasn’t disrespectful enough, there was another user who implied that the 6ft 9” star would demand officials to call fouls whenever he drove to the basket as usual next season.

“This guy got 0 bag, footwork, or jumper. No skill, just running back plays,” the fan quote tweeted Legion Hoops’ video of James’ workout.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nicknbagenda/status/1703479919366267116?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheOldNarrator/status/1703551280646361227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, there were some users who decided to clap back at the haters. While some of them flexed LeBron’s stacked resume, others highlighted the fact the Bron was a frontrunner for the prestigious GOAT title.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LBJcrib/status/1703494864220905755?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAMountain/status/1703648246034243650?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s beyond embarrassing trolling LeBron for not having any skill. The four-time NBA Champion has literally achieved almost every single accolade the league has to offer and is still at the peak of his career nearing age 40.

LBJ spends millions to keep his body healthy

LeBron James is known for his durability and longevity. Since joining the NBA, Bron hasn’t compromised on time, effort, and money to keep his body at its physical best. Reportedly, LBJ spends almost $1.5 million every year in the form of nutrition, workout, and recovery. $1.5 million per year is a colossal amount. However, that’s the price one has to bear in order to be among the greatest for 20 years.

Even in Year 20, LBJ defeated the infamous Father time. The Lakers megastar recorded a staggering 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while leading the LA side to a WCF appearance. With a more well-constructed roster than last season, everyone is expecting King James to compete for his fifth title next season.