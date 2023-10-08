Despite 17 Point Loss to Warriors, Lakers’ Sophomore Credits LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Instilling ‘Confidence’

Max Christie put up a solid performance during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers preseason debut. Max, for the first time, got to be the 6th man on the team, as he played the most minutes on the bench. The 20-year-old even told reporters that he had the utmost confidence in himself, giving his teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis credit for helping him out. Leaving aside what was a very entertaining match, the Lakers did fall to the Warriors, with a final score of 108-125.

Despite the loss, the Lakers did gain a lot in this game, realizing Christie’s potential. The debutant put up an impressive 15 points on only 25 minutes of playing time. And his respect for the legends, along with the performance, it’s a recipe for success.

The Rise of Lakers Max Christie

Christie is a sleeper when it comes to young guards. However, the youngster didn’t get much time playing time during his rookie season, averaging only 12.5 minutes per game during the regular season. The Lakers sophomore did well during his recent outing putting up a scoreline of 15 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist.

During a post-game interview, Christie was asked by a reporter what gave him the conference to play like he did. Christie responded enthusiastically, telling the reporter,

“I am still young and I am still learning. I have a year of experience watching them [ LeBron and Anthony Davis], also playing out there a little bit. I feel a lot more comfortable and confident out there”.

The Laker guard even thanked LeBron and Anthony Davis for helping him build confidence, and formulate an approach towards the game.

The Lakers look ready

The Lakers made some very good off-season moves this year. They bought back Rui Hachimura, Austin Reeves, and D’Angelo Russel. They also added role players like Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince. The pre-season is also a great way to assess talent on one’s bench. This year players like Max Christie have a chance of proving their pedigree.

With a solid opening performance, Christie shouldn’t let the pedal off the gas. Even Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had high praise for the young guard. He told reporters at the post-game press conference that “He is a guy that’s gonna be one of our most versatile basketball players on the roster. “

However, it would be interesting to see if Christie gets more chances to shine during the season, as the Lakers have more seasoned guards like Gabe Vincent and D’Angelo Russel to choose from.