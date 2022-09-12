Despite $55 million, Karl Malone offered $25,000 in hush money after an illegal hunting trip

Karl Malone reportedly had offered a former business partner of his $25,000 to take the fall for an illegal activity of his.

Karl Malone grew up in the south and so his love for hunting and fishing is one that he gained while he was still quite young. Of course, he never took it up as anything more than a hobby as he was much too busy being a 2x NBA Most Valuable Player all while establishing himself as one of the greatest power forwards of all time.

Unfortunately for ‘The Mailman’, he could never attain the one true goal any athlete strives to and that is the ever so elusive championship. Constant trips to the Playoffs led to disappointing outcomes in the postseason. He would take the Jazz to the Finals 2 years in a row but would be bested by Michael Jordan each time.

After Malone retired without a ring, he had amassed a respectable amount of money (current reported net worth of $55 million) and so he could essentially live life whichever way he chose.

He would decide to go on hunting and fishing trips more often and well, this didn’t go over too well for him.

Karl Malone was sued for illegally hunting elk.

Karl Malone kept his love for hunting alive while playing in the NBA as well but was hit with a lawsuit from Sidney Ray Davis of Soda Springs. The lawsuit stated that Malone had offered him $25,000 as a bribe to take the blame for illegally hunting an elk

Davis even alleged that Malone’s brother-in-law, Ken Kensey, had threatened him with ‘physical violence’ if he didn’t take the hush money. Both Sidney and Karl had met at a hunting exposition and would actually hunt elk together on winter trips.

However, on one such trip, Malone fired a stray bullet into the snow while trying to hit an elk. Officers arrived at the scene and it was revealed that Davis hadn’t provided him with proper outfitter permits.

The suit filed by Sidney Ray Davis was eventually thrown out by a judge in eastern Idaho. Karl Malone would actually hit Davis back with a countersuit that was worth more than $100,000.

