Charles Barkley admitted to knowing how to ride Karl Malone while flopping against him Rockets-Jazz games

Charles Barkley is one of the most entertaining figures in the world of basketball.

Charles Barkley was a headline act as a player and his popularity only rose after his induction to TNT’s NBA crew. The Hall of Famer is one of the greatest players of all time and transcended into more than just an ex-pro post-retirement.

Sir Charles’ on-field chemistry with fellow Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has been as entertaining as it comes. The two big men have combined to give the community plenty of laughs with their antics.

However, it would appear that Shaq isn’t the first big man to be befriended by Chuck. Chuck and former Jazz star Karl Malone were roommates in 1982, and are close friends, in Chuck’s words.

The Chuckster paid no heed to this while they faced off on the court. In fact, Chuck used his familiarity to take a cheap shot at Malone and win calls.

How did Charles Barkley use his familiarity to an advantage against Karl Malone?

Some players are more susceptible to trash talk than others. It can get to their head and affect their decision-making.

Karl Malone seems to fall in this category. Despite being one of the best scorers of all time, Malone appears to be someone who didn’t take trash talk well.

Charles Barkley, his former roommate and one of his best friends, obviously knew it. And use it to his advantage is exactly what Chuck did. There are no rules in war, as they say.

Chuck knew exactly what Malone does not like to hear. In a coming together, Charles Barkley went for it and taunted Malone. An agitated Malone is seen pushing Chuck, and an expectant Barkley flops hard and gets the call he wanted.

A sly Chuck is pictured admitting to exactly what he did. Talking smack is an art, and Barkley really seems to have been an artist at it.

Knowing Chuck, he would have made up with Malone post-game. However, this would definitely have left a bad taste in Malone’s mouth.

It looks like the Utah Jazz games versus Barkley’s Sixers, Suns, or Rockets would have been entertaining affairs with the two power forwards going against each other.

While their talented resumes themselves would have been enough to drive the games forward, the added layer of friendship made the games tastier affairs.

