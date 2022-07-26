Despite a combined net worth of $2.22 billion, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are regarded as misers in Las Vegas

Despite being one of the richest athletes in the entire world, Michael Jordan is regarded as a “hoarder” for not leaving tips in Las Vegas.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are arguably one of the greatest duos in NBA history. The Chicago Bulls pair shared the same locker room for slightly more than a decade (1987-1993, 1994-1998) and managed to lead the franchise to 6 championships in 8 years.

During their playing day, the Jordan-Pippen pairing was as overpowered as it could get, with the two dominating the league on a nightly basis.

Between the two, they have a combined 21 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 19 All-Defensive selections, 4 steal titles, 51,232 career points, and 14,166 rebounds, among a long list of achievements.

Also Read: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Stephen Curry – the only players to win 65+ games in 3 different seasons

These two legends have fans from all around the world. However, Las Vegas is the only place where people dislike the Bulls icons for a pretty peculiar reason.

“In Vegas, they are called ‘No Tippin Pippen’ and ‘Hoarding Michael Jordan’”: Steve Schirripa

Throughout the course of their career, the duo earned a combined $204 million. And today, they share a combined worth of over $2.22 billion. Despite having their pockets loaded, Pip and MJ have a bad reputation in Las Vegas for not being generous and tipping enough.

In the “Talking Sopranos” podcast appearance, actor Steve Schirripa disclosed what the two HOFers are referred to as in Vegas. Giving an insight into their reputation, Steve revealed:

“Most guys, the celebrities, think you’re doing them a favor and they don’t tip. Nothing. They won’t tip. … Scottie Pippen, they call him in Vegas, ‘No Tippin’ Pippen.’ And they call Michael Jordan, ‘Hoarding Michael Jordan.’ These guys have unlimited money.”

Schirripa further spoke about Kobe Bryant’s tipping habits and how he would do so extremely generously.

Well, there is absolutely nothing wrong with saving money. If not on the basketball court, glad to see “His Airness” and Scottie prove their human-like behavior off the hardwood.

Also Read: 6’6″ Michael Jordan and 6’7″ Scottie Pippen had to wrestle down Dennis Rodman to protect him from 7-foot Shaquille O’Neal