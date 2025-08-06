Despite Being a Michael Jordan Fanatic, Aries Spears Explains How He Doesn’t “Have a Dog in the Fight” Anymore

Comedian Aries Spears has found himself speaking about basketball on yet another podcast. Spears, who has been a regular guest on podcasts over the last few weeks, has already made fun of Shaquille O’Neal being protective of Angel Reese and claimed Michael Jordan would score 15 points if he were still playing in the NBA.

Advertisement

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to imagine Spears being a diehard basketball fan who has followed the sport for years and fanatically supports his club. Unfortunately, that is not the case here.

Spears was once one of the crowd that cheered for Jordan whenever he played, but since MJ retired, he hasn’t been able to pick another favorite.

“I was and still am a Michael Jordan fanatic. So, when he had his run with the Bulls, Chicago was my team. Now, once he retired, I didn’t really have any dog in the fight,” Spears claimed. “I liked Shaq, so when Shaq went to Miami, I kind of discovered Dwyane Wade,” he said.

“I like Wade, so I was with Miami for a minute, and then when LeBron was in Miami … again, Dwyane Wade. But once that ended, I really … don’t have a dog in the fight now. I am not really a football guy, except when I am playing Madden on PlayStation. My two favorite sports are boxing and basketball,” Spears added.

Spears claims that, despite living in New York, he’s not that big on the Knicks either. “Listen, if I am really being honest, I am a proud bandwagon jumper.” Spears is just happy to celebrate with whoever’s winning at the time.

“I like to party. So wherever the hot wings are, the drinks are … and I have got both jerseys on … Once I find out the winner, I take off the loser,” the comedian laughed. That said, he is still very particular about the GOAT debates and will not concede.

When put to the test, Spears claimed that he would rank Jordan and Kobe Bryant over LeBron James. “If I had to pick out a starting five, I got Magic [Johnson] at the point, I have got Jordan at the two, I have got Shaq at Center … [Larry] Bird at small forward, and I have got Tim Duncan at power forward,” he stated.

That’s a pretty decent team, and even though it has only one of the GOAT conversation stars, this team would still make its opponents sweat buckets.