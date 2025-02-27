“They’re Not Smart”: Dwyane Wade Confident A’ja Wilson Can Dominate a Category of NBA Players

Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The topic of WNBA stars facing off against their male counterparts is nothing new. Britney Griner once claimed she’d be able to handle All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in a 1v1 setting and was rightfully laughed out of the room. However, Dwyane Wade and Lou Williams do think that there are a handful of NBA players who would be dominated by the best WNBA stars.

The pair acknowledged the stark height and athleticism differences between the two leagues as the key obstacle for WNBA players who believe they can win against the men.

Williams recalled a discussion with a friend about the subject. “I said, ‘They can’t [beat the men], but it’s a handful of them they can beat,'” Williams shared. “A literal handful though, like five to ten of ’em.”

Wade interjected that A’ja Wilson would dominate a small selection of NBA players on the hardwood. Williams pointed out that those are the players who’ve never had the ball in their hands at the professional level.

“They gon’ screen, they gon’ roll, they gonna do the dirty work. One-on-one… A’ja Wilson going to beat your a**,” the 17-year veteran continued.

D-Wade also stressed the basketball intelligence of Wilson, who has solidified herself as the top talent in the W. “And [Wilson’s] smart. One thing about a lot of basketball players, they’re not smart,” the Hall of Fame guard said candidly.

Wade noted that many NBA players only know how to do one or two things on the court, opening them up for a rough time in a potential 1v1 matchup.

WNBA stars shared perceived advantages they have over men

While Griner’s claim is the most egregious, several other WNBA stars have shared their opinion on how they’d match up against their male counterparts.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have both been outspoken on the topic, stating their belief that the women’s high basketball IQ, team play, and chemistry would help mitigate the difference in athleticism.

With less raw athleticism, it’s going to take more skill to reach the pinnacle of the sport, which is main argument from many of WNBA legends.

The women of the W may not be able to overcome the majority of NBA players’ combined stature, strength, and verticality, but D-Wade believes it’s natural for true competitors to believe they can beat anyone.