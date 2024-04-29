Despite Being Down 2-1 to the Celtics, Jimmy Butler Continues to Have a Disappointing Injury Status Ahead of Game 4

After working a miracle in Game 2, the Miami Heat fell to the Boston Celtics 84-104 in Game 3. During the loss, the Heat had a paltry 12-point first quarter setting an undesirable tone for the rest of the game. The elite Celtics’ defense was in full flow and the Heat was missing a shot-creator besides Tyler Herro. In summary, the Heat had a palpable Jimmy Butler-sized hole. The two-way Wing is yet to appear in the first-round series because of his knee injury. After a 1-2 deficit against the #1 seed, what is Butler’s status for Game 4?

As per the latest injury report, Butler has been ruled ‘Out’ due to an MCL sprain. The 2015 Most Improved Player will miss his sixth game, including the two Play-in contests. Apart from him, Terry Rozier is also listed as ‘Out’ which has further hit their isolation scoring options. Thus, the Heat fans will once again be skeptical of their chances. Without their Ace, the offense has often been disjointed and the Celtics defense has had an easier time guarding the predictable offensive schemes.



Since Playoff Jimmy is known for elevating his performances in the postseason, the Heat is missing their biggest punch. This need is apparent when the Celtics defense locks in at the perimeter. However, the team did show some promising signs in Game 2 but that may be the only win they get throughout the series.

Is the series heading to a quick finish?

The Heat needs more from Herro who was the main reason they won Game 2. The high-scoring guard added 24 points and 14 assists in Game 2, shooting 53.8% from the floor. During the losses, Herro has been limited to under 33% shooting and has disappeared in key moments. While Bam Adebayo has been a 20+ points producer, he has lacked help from the guards. Evidently, Butler’s absence has left a big void on both ends of the floor. The Heat’s offense has been impressive in spurts but as a whole, it is yet to build cohesion.

As for the Celtics, the scoring balance has been admirable and they haven’t overly relied on a single player to get it done. Their superior three-point shooting has been a big difference-maker too. While they should have likely swept the series against the short-handed Heat, it is also a testament to Heat’s Coach Erik Spoelstra’s genius that the series is even going to a Game 4. However, there is only so much that Coach Spo can do without his primary two-way stalwart.