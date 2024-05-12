Days After Pat Riley’s Warning, 3x All-Star Doubts Jimmy Butler’s Future in Miami Owing to Contract Troubles

While the Miami Heat was down in the dumps after a first-round exit against rivals Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler was already in offseason mode. Recently, the two-way Wing was embroiled in a controversy regarding his statements on the Celtics. Afterwards, Heat President Pat Riley reacted sternly to these comments asking Butler to “keep his mouth shut” since he wasn’t there battling it during the season-ending series.

The ‘Gil’s Arena’ crew discussed Riley’s reaction to Butler’s comments and wondered whether the two-way athlete would get the two-year extension that would pay him more than $100 million. Kenyon Martin shook his head and proclaimed that the contract extension “ain’t happening”.

Meanwhile, 3x All-Star Gilbert Arenas was in a quandary about Butler fulfilling the 65-game requirement for the All-NBA team which is the path towards a supermax contract. Arenas inquired to his co-hosts,

“If he’s not making an All-NBA cuz he’s not eligible for it without the 65 games, what happens when he is eligible?”

Agent Zero then doubted that the Heat would ward Jimmy G. Buckets a supermax contract even if he unlocks the “Playoffs Jimmy” version in the regular season. However, Martin countered his argument by asserting that the Heat doesn’t have to pay him a supermax contract and could let him walk.

Since Butler is going to be 35 soon, there are questions about his health and production level. Given his skillset and ability to come up big in crucial moments, Butler is certainly a recipe for superstar. However, he still lacks a ring and such statements do not help his case. Thus, the Heat has been reserved about offering him a max contract extension.

Will the Heat retain Jimmy Butler at a high price?

The Heat has enjoyed some success in the past few years. While Butler led them to the Finals during the 2022-23 season, they have been a borderline playoff team for the past four years. Additionally, he has been inconsistent in the regular seasons. Considering Butler’s non-availability, Riley openly stated that the franchise isn’t confident about his max extension,

“That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night.”

As a Miami Heat player, Butler has put up 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals, per game, per StatMuse. His incredible defensive ability, coupled with the tendency to take over during the postseason enabled the Florida-based franchise to make two finals appearances within four years.

However, it seems like both parties can part ways and start afresh. The 6x All-Star can be a solid addition to a title contender while Heat can reboot in the post-Butler era.