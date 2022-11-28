Despite Earning $1 A Year, Shaquille O’Neal Selflessly Helped a Crash Victim On A Florida Highway

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal, like guys like Snoop Dogg and Marshawn Lynch, shows up in quite the random places. It feels as though O’Neal, while and after completing an extremely accomplished 19-year career in the NBA, has been checking off things of his bucket list and indulging in side quests for the heck of it.

He’s done everything from wrestle the ‘Big Show’ on WWE to release a Platinum selling album while with the Orlando Magic. Of course, you can’t talk about Shaq’s eccentric endeavors without bringing up the fact that he’s invested in and has endorsed more products and services than anybody else in the North American sporting world.

One thing that Shaq has done that nobody would ever guess than he would ever do was become a police officer. ‘The Big Aristotle’ earns an annual salary of $1 to ‘uphold’ law and order in Miami and does so with a big smile on his face.

Shaquille O’Neal helped a woman on a highway

Upon being named an honorary deputy US Deputy Marshall following his attendance at the Los Angeles County Reserve Academy, he would find himself in Miami following a trade between the Lakers and Heat. This led to him joining the Miami Beach police force after helping them track down a man who assaulting a homos*xual couple.

Fast-forward to 2020 and Shaquille O’Neal continued to spread happiness through this job of his. On July 13th, 2020, he would spot a victim who crashed into the grass on the I-75 highway in Alachua County. He would immediately exit his vehicle and stay with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

He ended the interaction with a wholesome fist bump. The Sheriff’s office would share the video and thank him for his services.

Shaquille O’Neal finds ways to help people in any capacity that he can

Shaq is an incredibly generous man and indulges in these acts of kindness purely out of the goodness of his hear. He’s done things like donate to the victims of mass shootings like in Buffalo, raise $2 million through an NFT sale for underprivileged children, and tips in the thousands while at restaurants.

He’s also ‘notorious’ for going to malls or supermarkets and looking for moms with her kids just to buy them things like bicycles, electronics, and groceries.

