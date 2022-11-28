“LeBron James Shouldn’t Be Looking For Another Ring!”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Claimed Lakers Superstar Has Proven His Greatness

December 23, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Shaquille O’Neal (33) receives a hand shake from forward LeBron James (23) after receiving his third foul during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena. The Cavaliers defeated the Kings 117-104. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t often touted as one of the better analysts within the NBA community. And with good reason. You see, oftentimes, his analysis comes without even knowing a player’s full name.

If you don’t believe that, here is all the proof you’ll ever need.

At the end of the day though, Shaquille O’Neal is a very smart man, who did play in the NBA. So, when it comes to the bigger players in the sport, his analysis may not be as far off, as they were in the Pascal Siakam instance.

And such was the case with LeBron James.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal’s prediction of LeBron James’s situation has come out to be far more accurate than anyone would believe

Shaquille O’Neal has often been the butt of jokes when it comes to the analysis of the sport of basketball.

So, when he had a lot to say in 2018 about LeBron James, most just wrote it off.

But, once you see what he had to say, things start to get a bit creepy.

Take a look at what he said, as per ESPN, below.

“Somebody told me a long time ago — they said your book is already set. You can add index pages toward the end, but your book is already set. So LeBron’s book is already set.”

“He done already passed up legends; he done already made his mark — he has three rings. His mentality now is probably: I want to get four before [Golden State Warriors guard] Steph [Curry] does. That’s probably his mentality now. But if I was him, I wouldn’t be trying to get four, five and six because it ain’t going to matter. It’s just something else to talk about, something else to add to the pages. He’s a legend, talked about as who is the best between he and Michael Jordan, so he’s set.”

Frankly, while the logic here is a bit debatable, the comment about LeBron James already being great definitely sounds logical.

However, his comment about LeBron James’s mentality about winning 4 rings before the Warriors do is a bit more stunning than all else.

You see, James has indeed won 4 rings so far, and it was before the current Warriors’ dynasty’s 4th championship.

So, if Shaquille O’Neal ever meant this as a prediction too, it would’ve been spot on.

To the point where it’s a bit creepy.

Perhaps the great Shaqstradamus is real?

Shaquille O’Neal is a lot of things, and perhaps this little prediction proves that a soothsayer is one of them.

If there is any blemish to this otherwise fact, it would have to be this one.

We aren’t referring to his prediction here. No, we are referring to the hookah smoke.

Nothing wrong with a soothsayer who likes it, but as Ernie Johnson said, that stuff is toxic.

You can’t cut people’s lives short while talking about the future, Shaq!

