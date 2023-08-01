Despite Forfeiting $125,000, Stephen Curry ‘Hilariously’ Expresses Gratitude to LeBron James and Co. for Summertime Golf Success: “Want to Thank the Lakers!”

Stephen Curry has had a blast this off-season. His vacationing with his family aside, the Baby-Faced Assassin has been spotted playing a fair bit of golf. Not only did he participate in Capital One’s The Match, but he also had his Underrated Tour and even won it all at the ACC tournament. Unfortunately, he had to forfeit his $125,000 prize money, but that didn’t stop him from giving LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers a shot out in an interview with TODAY. Thanking them for giving him the time to prepare for his golf outings.

The four-time NBA Champion was forced to give up his prize money thanks to his amateur status. According to the rules set by the International Golf Federation, amateurs aren’t allowed to take home prize money. As such, Steph’s winnings were instead given to a charity. But, despite not being able to pocket a cool $125,000, Curry seems content with how his summer has been going.

Stephen Curry bizarrely thanks LeBron James and the LA Lakers for his golfing success

In a shocking turn of events, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors fell to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. It was a tragic loss, one that saw the reigning champions crash out of the Playoffs. Understandably, the loss left Steph and the rest of the Dubs roster frustrated.

However, the loss also proved to be a blessing in disguise for the two-time MVP. In addition to getting an early start to the off-season, Steph also got more time to pursue his hobbies. In particular, his love for golf. With the early break in hand, Curry took this opportunity to hone his golf skills.

This in turn allowed him to take part in a variety of different tournaments. Moreover, he also managed to secure the American Celebrity Century Golf Championship. A great victory for him, but one that even he acknowledged wouldn’t have been possible if not for Bron and the Lakers. So much so, that he even thanked them in an interview, for giving him a four-week head start on his golf training camp.

“I wanna thank the Los Angeles Lakers for their contributions to me winning my golf tournaments this summer, because I got a four week head start on golf training camp!”

Steph’s love for golf knows no bounds. But, while he does love hitting up every other golf course he sees, it wasn’t the only thing he did this off-season. He also spent some time with his family. Although, he did manage to involve some golf in that as well.

Steph Curry took his wife Ayesha Curry and his kids out for a golfing lesson

Despite spending a lot of time playing golf, Stephen Curry also put aside some time for his family. A while back, Steph, Ayesha, and their three children were pictured enjoying a lovely vacation at a resort. A resort, that just so happened to be a golf resort. So, seizing the opportunity, Steph decided to give his family some golfing lessons.

For what it’s worth, the family seemed to have had a swell time, and Canon Curry even showed off his exceptional swing, knocking a few golf balls around.

At the end of the day, it looks like Steph is making the most of his time off. But, rest assured he will be more than ready once the 2023-2024 season kicks off.