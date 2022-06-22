Basketball

Despite his $2 billion net worth, Michael Jordan decided to lose 45 pounds to get to his fighting weight of 218 when he turned 50!

Michael Jordan's ultimate competitive spirit led him to get back his playing level fitness or close to that when he turned 50.
