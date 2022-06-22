Despite his $2 billion net worth, Michael Jordan decided to lose 45 pounds to get to his fighting weight of 218 when he turned 50!

Michael Jordan’s ultimate competitive spirit led him to get back his playing level fitness or close to that when he turned 50.

Jordan’s six Finals MVP trophies, five regular-season MVP honors, and an unblemished record in the NBA Finals in eight years have solidified his reputation as the GOAT.

Jordan was the ultimate adversary. He always found a way to win, no matter what the score or the odds. Whether it was his shot against Georgetown in 1982, his off-balance, mid-air dagger over Craig Ehlo in 1989, or his last shot for the Chicago Bulls against the Utah Jazz in 1998, Jordan was always clutch.

Jordan’s competitive nature also meant he never backed down from an opponent.

10 years ago today, Michael Jordan delivered his Basketball Hall of Fame speech. His competitive spirit was on another level. pic.twitter.com/sWMdRPJ3tZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 11, 2019

The smallest criticism fueled his ambition to achieve even better, and the fact that he could walk the walk made him much more lethal to opponents.

Throughout his career, Jordan was feared around the league for his fighting spirit and aggression.

Michael Jordan made it his goal to return to his playing fitness at the age of 50

Being skilled in basketball is one thing, but having an extraordinary competitive drive and will to succeed is what set Jordan apart from his peers during his playing days.

“I simply feel like my competitive drive is way bigger than anyone I’ve met,” Jordan revealed. “I suppose I thrive on it.” That, I believe, is my most important motivation in life. To compete, look for different competitions in different areas of life and strive to overcome them. I’ve yet to encounter another person who is as competitive as I am. “I just have that much faith in my competitive drive.”

The Bulls veteran believes he is the greatest competitor of all time. He carried his competitive spirit throughout his career on and off the field.

Michael Jordan established a goal for himself that most men have when they reach the half-century mark. Jordan may have stated that it was for his health or to look fantastic for his 50th birthday celebration.

Hearing rumours that Michael Jordan is close to his “fighting” weight (218lbs). #JordanReturns is a possibility. #MJ #NBA — David Blanco (@david99126) February 16, 2013

But he had a goal in mind: 218, a familiar and dangerous number in Jordan’s world.

That is his game weight. Jordan wanted to get back his playing level fitness or close to that when he turned 50.

As we saw in the Last Dance docuseries, Jordan took everything personally in basketball, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do to psychologically prepare himself to be the best version of himself.

