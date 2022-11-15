Despite Losing $2 Million While Gambling, Dwyane Wade Had the Guts to Call LeBron James Out on His ‘Card Game’

Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Lebron forward Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (23) and Team Lebron guard Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat (3) after the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

In this day and age, most NBA superstars enter the league with close friends. Thanks to all the camps and social media, often the draft prospects know each other and are often friends. In 2003, LeBron James and Dwayne Wade were drafted together.

The two superstars were thick as thieves and were even teammates for a time. Both on the Miami Heat and the 2008 US Redeem Team.

However, basketball isn’t the only thing they enjoy doing together. This includes playing cards, which D-Wade claims to be much better at than LeBron.

Dwyane Wade and card games are no strangers to each other. It was reported that Wade had lost over $2 Million while gambling during his playing career. Things got so bad that his financial advisor had to intervene and put a stop to things.

Dwayne Wade claims to be a better cards player than LeBron James

Basketball isn’t the only thing NBA superstars enjoy. Many of them have plenty of hobbies and pass times they take up in order to keep themselves entertained.

Well, for the 2008 US Redeem Team that was cards, and among all of them LeBron James and Dwayne Wade played the most. However, there can only be one top card player and according to D-Wade that was and is him.

Wade confidently proclaimed himself the better card player, and even attributed it to his high school days. It would seem Flash played a variety of different card games as a teenager.

It certainly is a bold claim from Wade. Fans will have to wait and see if the King responds.

LeBron is too busy worrying about the Lakers to think if he is the better card player

There can be no denying that LeBron James will have a thing or two to say to D-Wade. However, The King might be a bit too worried about the Lakers’ current form to respond. After all, they find themselves in the bottom half of the Western Conference with a 3-10 record.

As things stand, it is looking like another season to forget for the LA Lakers. They continue to disappoint game after game, and it is safe to say that King James is not happy about it.

