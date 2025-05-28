“Worst Dressed Human Being”: Fans Roast Tyrese Haliburton’s ‘LeBron James-Inspired Fit’ Ahead of Crucial Game 4

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) warms up prior to game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton is usually known to arrive at games wearing nice, classic, vintage-inspired outfits that look good on camera. But his most recent attempt at a vintage fit went down as a complete embarrassment. And NBA fans didn’t let him hear the end of it for his ugly choice.

Haliburton decided to wear a suit with shorts ahead of Game 4 against the New York Knicks. It’s a fit that closely matches what LeBron James wore in the 2018 playoffs. Hali even decided to rock the handbag along with his clothes.

Hali rocking the suit shorts for Game 4 2018 Bron inspired fit? pic.twitter.com/coNv6ywsLK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 27, 2025

Look, we’re all subject to a wardrobe malfunction here and there, but this look is a choice for Haliburton, to say the least. And when NBA Twitter got hold of the image, they could not believe what they were looking at.

“Truly the worst dressed human being I’ve ever seen,” one commented.

“No aura,” another added.

Some fans even argued that LeBron looked better in his outfit in 2018.

“Brons was better,” a third argued.

“Why does his look like such garbage compared to LeBron’s lol,” a user joked.

Why does his look like such garbage compared to LeBron’s lol — Bort Simpson (@Matty_Ice__1) May 28, 2025

There is something about LeBron’s outfit that looks much more pleasant to the eye than Haliburton’s. Maybe it’s the color choice of the suit? Or just that LeBron has ‘aura’? Whatever it is, we can’t quite place our finger on it.

What we can surmise, however, is that Haliburton’s fit did not look good, and the fans let him hear about it. Let’s hope that his outfit choice isn’t as bad as his play in a crucial Game 4 against the Knicks.

Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers need to win to take advantage of the two games they stole on the road in New York. If they can’t, then it becomes a three-game series with the Knicks holding home-court advantage. That’s not something they can let happen.

Perhaps what Tyrese Haliburton should fear the most is having to field postgame questions from reporters in the outfit should they lose. That would just be another display to parade around on Twitter for us to react to. So maybe we should hope that happens.