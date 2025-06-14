Despite Losing 3 Finals Against Steph Curry, Kevin Love Places Warriors Guard on Mount Rushmore of NBA Players

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

When speaking about the most impactful NBA players of all time, we have to mention Stephen Curry’s name. The Golden State Warriors star has accomplished a tremendous list of feats through his 16-year career. Longtime competitor Kevin Love holds Curry in high regard, even placing his name among some legendary company.

Love took the time to make a guest appearance on the Dub Dynasty Podcast. The new narrative-style audio show takes listeners through the genesis and dominance of the Warriors’ dynasty. The host, Israel Gutierrez, reveals behind-the-scenes stories with contributions from a few of basketball’s most prominent figures.

If there is anyone who has plenty of stories regarding Curry and the Warriors, it’s Kevin Love. He served as a key member of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the two teams’ iconic duel in the NBA Finals. Despite their history, he put his pride aside to speak highly of Curry.

“In our generation, he’s certainly the greatest point guard and greatest shooter,” Love said. “For what Steph has done for the game and revolutionized the game, he’s certainly on that Mount Rushmore for guys that have changed it,” Love proclaimed. “I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Love went deep into Curry’s long list of accolades to support his case. He mentioned Steph becoming the first unanimous MVP in NBA history for the 2015-16 season. His incredible record as the league’s all-time three-point leader. Finally, his reputation as a true winner, which is reflected by his four NBA championship.

Unfortunately for Love, three of Curry’s titles came at the expense of his team. The Warrios and Cavaliers faced off in four consecutive Finals from 2015 to 2018. Cleveland was able to win one of the matchups which turned out to be the most memorable due to their 3-1 comeback against the 73-9 Warriors.

Nonetheless, his personal history doesn’t play a major part in his decision. From an objective lens, it’s impossible to ignore Curry’s overwhelming greatness. As it stands Love views him as a top-10 player all-time. While Curry is in his twilight at 37 years old, he still has plenty left in the tank to potentially add more hardware to his already impressive resume.