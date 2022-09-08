$400 million Shaquille O’Neal turned Phil Jackson’s backyard into a trampoline show

Ultra-rich former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal once enjoyed himself on Phil Jackson’s trampoline while waiting for the legendary coach

Shaquille O’Neal is a top three Los Angeles Lakers center of all time. There is no question about it. Even with Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abul-Jabbar in question, Shaq is right up there with them.

The 7’1″ giant dominated the league like no other center. He was ridiculously strong and could move very well even at his size and weight. This odd combination of qualities made him so lethal in the paint that he was dubbed Superman.

In some way, he was indeed Superman for how many people can confidently claim of having brought down the backboard?

On April 23rd, 1993, rookie Shaq registered a highlight that is as rare as things get in the league. While the Orlando Magic met Nets on the court, Diesel dunked a ball so hard that the entire backboard came tumbling down.

Keep in mind this was only the beginning of a career that brought him 4 championships and 15 All-Star appearances. But all Shaq’s pale in front of his Lakers version.

He was an absolute beast even when he played for Del Harris. But then came along the legendary coach Phil Jackson and helped O’Neal end his championship-less run.

It is fair to say that winning a three-peat together bought The Big Aristotle and Phil close. The dominant force, that was Shaquille, deeply respected the coach who had won 6 championships with the Bulls.

Also Read: “This duo doesn’t make any sense on a basketball level”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst on Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley’s newfound love

Phil Jackson found Shaquille O’Neal jumping on his Trampoline

Phil Jackson joined the Lakers as their head coach in 99. Straight out of his second three-peat with Chicago, Jackson was looking for a team that had similar potential and mentality.

He lucked out and found himself a squad made up of young Shaq and Kobe Bryant. The legendary coach went for his third three-peat and second one consecutively.

There haven’t been many coaches in the league who have registered a three-peat. But for someone to not only register three of them and two consecutively with different teams is a ridiculous feat.

Phil relied on his ability to form a deep bond with his players. It is no wonder, therefore, that he was close to Shaquille too.

Now, Shaq is not your average person. He is a legend and even back then, he was one of the top superstars. So, when the $400 million sensation turned up at Phil’s place announced, it was likely an ordinary thing for him.

Jackson in his book ‘Eleven rings’ wrote:

“When I drove up, Shaq was bouncing on a trampoline down by the lake and creating quite a sensation in the neighborhood. All of a sudden, dozens of boats filled with curious onlookers crowded into the bay near our house to gawk at this giant leaping through the air. Shaq did not disappoint.”

Quite a show for the onlookers. It is not every day you see a 7’1″ NBA legend jumping on arguably the greatest coach’s trampoline.

Also Read: Billionaire Michael Jordan’s daughter, who had to google him, was left in disbelief after watching ‘The Last Dance’