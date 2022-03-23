“We’re just chasing Michael Jordan”: When Tyreek Hill was exposed by Tom Brady for calling on a dynasty, quote backfires after trade to Miami

Tyreek Hill is the latest big name player to change teams in this wild NFL offseason, and with the trade, it’s worth remembering when he called on Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

Back when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, Hill was feeling confident that the team would be able to make it back to the Super Bowl and build a dynasty. Mahomes’ insane ascension to superstardom catalyzed the whole process, but Hill was definitely a big part of the Chiefs’ future. At least, it seemed like that at the time.

Tom Brady did not take very lightly to this comment, of course, and he responded with his own tweet, setting up some light back and forth between the two.

Totally agree @cheetah. Why not go 7 rings… https://t.co/LfTY3ShcNP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 24, 2020

Hill’s comments are even crazier to look at now considering that he was traded to the Dolphins, all but eliminating the dynasty he was looking to build.

Did Tyreek Hill get traded to the Miami Dolphins?

Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins today after contract extension talks fell through with the Chiefs. Hill wanted more money than the team was willing/able to offer him.

This was a direct result of Davante Adams’ contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders which made him the highest paid receiver in the league, until Hill’s trade that is.

Tyreek Hill trade details

Hill was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-rounder, 2022 fourth-rounder, 2023 fourth-rounder and 2023 sixth-rounder, and they granted Hill a a four-year, $120 million extension with $72.2M guaranteed.

This new deal makes Hill the highest paid receiver in the league with an average salary of $30 million. The hope is he can elevate the play of Tua Tagovailoa.

Tyreek Hill Was Right About 7 Rings, Just Not Who’d Be Getting Them

Well, Tyreek Hill’s bold proclamation backfired almost instantly. Not even a year after he made his assumption, a 7th ring was won…by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers against Hill’s Chiefs. That has to be up there with one of the worst “celebrating too early” montages.

Hill definitely felt confident that the Chiefs would be back to the big stage multiple times after they locked up their entire core for the foreseeable future. However, confidence doesn’t mean throwing yourself out there that far.

Firstly, Hill and the Chiefs had only won one Super Bowl when he made his claim. In fact, Hill’s statement is eerily reminiscent of LeBron James’ “Not one, not two, not three…” statement when he joined the Miami Heat. The Heat hadn’t done anything up to that point, and in their first Finals appearance they lost.

Secondly, it’s interesting that Hill pointed to Michael Jordan who played basketball in the NBA and not to the NFL GOAT himself, Tom Brady.

Of course, Brady at the moment was sitting on six rings, a record for any NFL player. Thus, Hill’s comments may have come across as a little disrespectful. Of course, Brady is one of the more charismatic players in the game and so he responded in a nonchalant way, but perhaps Hill’s comment fueled Brady’s competitive fire.

It had to be fate that put these two together in the Super Bowl after Hill’s comments because how else can you explain Brady winning his seventh ring against the player who said they were chasing seven rings and Jordan. Brady made sure Hill ate his words, at least for now.

Was Hill Trying To Refer To Brady as MJ?

Of course, there is a notion that Hill was actually talking about Brady being Michael Jordan when he made his tweet. Here’s a reaction from Reddit that could clarify things:

It’s up to you now to guess what Hill was trying to say, but regardless, his quest to seven championships is delayed for now. There’s no doubt that the Chiefs are perhaps the best team in the AFC right now, but making it to seven Super Bowls will take time.

Right now, only one player’s ever accomplished that and it took him 21 years to do so. There’s levels to what Brady has done, and perhaps Tyreek Hill understands it better now, but that doesn’t mean the Chiefs are out.

Patrick Mahomes is entering just his fourth season in the NFL and he’s signed to the Chiefs till 2031. The Chiefs have a great shot at turning this team into a dynasty, but like with everything else, it will take patience.

