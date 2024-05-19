“Alcohol Is a Poison”: Dr. Mike Israetel Comes Clean on Spirit and Its Downsides

Partying or indulging in adult beverages is not rare or uncommon, even among fitness enthusiasts who just want to have a good time. However, Dr. Mike Israetel made his stance on the drink extremely clear in a resurfaced Instagram video.

Alcohol has been an oft-debated subject in terms of its benefits for athletes and bodybuilders, especially for muscle growth. Some believe that it induces growth, while others think it assists recovery.

In an extended version of the video, Dr. Israetel addressed every aspect of the adult beverage and how it worked for the physique. It turns out that it helps one relax, eat more, and sleep well. However, the reel addressed the other side of it.

He immediately cut to the chase by talking about how harmful alcohol could be in an athlete’s life. While it is known to have upsides and certain benefits in terms of recovery, he revealed how ultimately, it took away from muscle growth.

“Alcohol is a poison…it actively poisons you. In a high concentration, poisons you a lot, and that f***s up your recovery to basic biochemical level.”

Some more downsides of it that Dr. Israetel listed down were its negative impact on muscle repair and hormones that reinforce physical growth. And while it does help the consumer sleep, the quality of that snooze session wouldn’t be as stellar.

“Alcohol dehydrates you, which is a big no no for recovery. Bad. Can be mitigated with drinking tons of fluids…but at the very least is annoying.”

All in all, alcohol’s demerits overrule its benefits so much that Dr. Israetel felt that unless one had certain limits imposed, its consumption carried more dangers than good.

Dr. Mike Israetel wraps up his rant on alcohol and muscles

Alcohol has to be one of those indulgences that many enjoy as an icebreaker during social scenarios. It gives a good reason to let loose, and many fitness icons like Chris Bumstead have admittedly had their fair share of adult beverages during their merry moments. Even veterans like Mike Mentzer have accepted the consumption of alcohol occasionally for recreational purposes.

The change comes in when people like Bumstead want to make a difference in their lifestyle and habits. He eventually parted ways with alcohol to improve his physique and stay healthy. That’s where Dr. Israetel also based his opinions about the beverage. Under limits, it could provide the benefits it promises or at least draw a net balance between the good and bad consequences.

However, it’s very easy to slide down the slippery slope of alcoholic beverages. Therefore, if one is extremely particular about their fitness journey, Dr. Israetel advises to weigh out the consequences and act accordingly.