Fitness Influencer ‘Browney’ Tests Martyn Ford, Ronnie Coleman, and Other Bodybuilding Icons’ Grip Strength

Some of the fitness icons fans know about have risen to popularity due to their gigantic size and Hulk-like strength. Recently, fitness influencer ‘Browney’ put these bodybuilding figures and their power to the test, using a grip strength machine.

He visited a star-studded fitness convention featuring some of the most well-known bodybuilders and icons like Ronnie Coleman, Phil Heath, Martyn Ford, and many more. All of these professionals had one task – to test their grip strength through the machine and see if they could cross up to 200 lbs or 90 kgs.

Browney offered a ¢100 to anyone who crossed the threshold of 90 kgs and brought out the ‘Error’ message on the machine. With this in mind, he approached fitness icon Chris Heria to kick start the challenge, who clocked in at 68.5.

Later on, he met Ford, colloquially called ‘The Scariest Man’ for his appearance and movie roles. Towering at a whopping 6’8, he seemed intimidating and registered a grip strength of 82.9 kg!

“I think I’m all right for money… great to meet you! Thanks for ruining my fingers!”

Browney moved on to meet up with a bunch of calisthenics athletes who flaunted their impressive grip strength. Some even scored a grip strength as high as 86.6 kgs, with various strangers wanting to participate. Later, he approached Heath with the challenge, wondering how hard he could push. Turns out, the seven-time Mr. Olympia stood strong, at a grip strength of 73.3 kgs.

“Not bad for a left hand!”

Finally, he met Coleman, who was equally excited and curious about how the challenge worked. After briefing him on the rules and the machine’s working, the icon clocked in at 57.4 kgs. Despite the numbers hanging on a lower range and him admitting that he needed to work on his strength, he deserved some recognition on his own.

Ronnie Coleman once shook the bodybuilding world with his strength

At 60, Coleman may not have the ideal strength for what his earlier self had pulled through in the gym. Heavyweights and stunts with them were “ain’t nothing but a peanut” for the Texas native, who once pulled off a 900 lbs deadlift during his prime.

For the eight-time Mr. Olympia, his secret to growing a humongous body was good genetics combined with heavy-duty strength training. He often sported his powerlifting suit and trained like a strength athlete more than a bodybuilder, which gave him the edge and the power. Today, he may not be in the best shape, but his energy is always infectious enough to inspire others to train hard and challenge themselves.