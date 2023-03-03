Despite Multi-Million Jordan Brand Deal, Luka Doncic Couldn’t Believe Michael Jordan ‘Knew Him’

Every decade of the NBA is highlighted by a standout individual who makes a run for the GOAT title. In the 90s it was Michael Jordan, the 2010s belonged to LeBron James, and Luka Doncic is the heir apparent for the 2020s.

The #5 pick from the 2018 draft took the league by storm from the day he stepped foot. The audience was made accustomed to “Luka Magic” in regular doses from his rookie season. The entire basketball world was put to notice and “Baby GOAT” references became commonplace.

Luka was a star even before he had announced himself to the wider NBA verse. A teenage Doncic was schooling adults in Europe before he even turned 16. Stardom, therefore, wasn’t new to the Slovenian phenom and it only skyrocketed with his NBA adventure.

However, regardless of who you are, meeting the brightest star in the history of your profession is bound to have you spellbound. Exactly how Luka Doncic felt when he met Michael Jordan for the first time.

Doncic’s first interaction with MJ was wholesome and went viral over the internet. Luka was even so starstruck that he was left looking for photos from their interaction to post on social media.

Luka described his first meeting with MJ as “amazing” and found it “unbelievable” that MJ knew him.

Any NBA star who followed Michael Jordan must have dreamed of impressing the GOAT. Only natural, therefore, that 22-year-old Luka was left feeling unbelievable after his interaction with Jordan.

The young Mavericks superstar was starstruck as he found himself nervous and not knowing what to tell MJ, as they met for the first time. Not feelings one associate with one of the biggest stars of the modern game themselves.

“I wouldn’t say all my life, but everyone in my country was MJ! MJ! It was unbelievable the first time I met him, and I was really nervous. I didn’t know what to say. His legacy is unbelievable since I was 1 year old. It was amazing. I was asking people to give me that video so I could post it. If MJ knows you, like, that’s unbelievable” recalled Doncic, of his first MJ interaction.

Michael Jordan truly was a window for the world to the NBA after the Dream Team’s success in particular. And Doncic’s account of Jordan being celebrated in Slovenia is a testament to the same.

Luka’s search for social media content did meet a happy conclusion, however. The Mavs star posted a picture and a video of his first interaction with Michael Jordan from the 2022 All-Star event on his Instagram account. Luka clearly wanted to let the world know that even Michael Jordan knew him.

Regardless of how nervous and starstruck he was, Luka clearly made an impression in front of MJ. In April 2022, with the launch of Jordan Luka 1s, Jordan’s and Jordan brand’s trust in Doncic’s potential was announced to the world.

Luka Doncic became only the 7th NBA player with a Jordan brand signature shoe.

The legacy that comes with being one of the faces of the Jordan brand isn’t to be taken lightly. NBA players who have held that honor includes a very short and exclusive list, and most names in the list are either Hall of Fame locks or on their path to such status.

After launching the brand with Eddie Jones and Vin Baker, when it came to signature shoes, Jordan brand took a cautious approach. Only sure hits were endorsed. And since then, it has formed quite an impressive catalog of signature athletes.

3/4th of the iconic Banana Boat crew, for instance, are part of their enviable line of signature athletes. Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade formed a considerable trio to represent the brand in the league.

And among youngsters in their prime, Doncic is joined by Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum. With all three of them delivering MVP-caliber performances when fit, MJ and his brand seem to have made home run moves yet again.

