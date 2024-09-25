mobile app bar

Despite Off-Season Losses, Nikola Jokic’s ‘Leadership’ Has Udonis Haslem Ranking Nuggets as Championship Contenders

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nikola Jokic and Udonis Haslem

Nikola Jokic and Udonis Haslem (CREDITS: USA Today)

Despite a disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs last season, the Nuggets did not make any big splashes in the offseason. The franchise has gaps to fill within its roster but there are no reports about the team eyeing any trades to address them. But, Miami Heat icon Udonis Haslem is not discouraged.

On a recent episode of The OGs Show, the 44-year-old downplayed concerns about the Nuggets’ ability to compete for the title, citing Nikola Jokic as the reason for his faith in the team. He admitted that the roster is far from perfect and the front office will likely have to put some work before the trade deadline. However, he’s refusing to rule them out as a contender to win the title. He said,

“I love Denver. I love Joker [Nikola Jokic]. Wasn’t very much going on in the offseason for them. So, you know, you don’t know how that’s going to go… But, they’re well coached, they got a strong group of guys, and they got championship heart in that locker room, you know what I’m saying? And their leader is a motherf**ker!… So you can never count Denver out!”

Jokic, who was named the league MVP for the third time last season, is arguably the best player in the league and as long as he’s healthy, the Nuggets have a terrific chance of venturing deep into the playoffs. However, it’s unclear how they intend to fill the hole caused by the departure of one of their best players over the past two years.

Nuggets yet to replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played a critical role in their run to the title in 2023, signed a three-year, $66 million contract with the Magic this offseason, calling it a day on his time in Denver. The Nuggets did not sign a direct replacement for the guard, which is a massive concern heading into the new season.

The team will likely bank on Christian Braun and veteran Russell Westbrook to fill in for Caldwell-Pope. However, neither player possesses his two-way ability. The pressure will be on Jokic and Jamal Murray, who recently signed a four-year, $208 million extension with the Nuggets, to carry the team on their shoulders.

Denver still has a talented roster, but people like Haslem, who believe they are legitimate contenders to win the title are in the minority.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these