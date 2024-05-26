Mike Conley Finds Himself On The Injury List Yet Again Ahead Of Wolves-Mavs Game 3

After defeating the 2023 champions in the second round of the playoff, the Minnesota Timberwolves were touted as the favorites to win the Western Conference Finals. Hence, going down 0-2 to the Dallas Mavericks has to be a surprise that they didn’t expect. In hopes of getting their rhythm back, a Game 3 win is crucial. But considering that the contest is being played at the American Airlines Center coupled with Mike Conley being added to the injury report, Minnesota fans won’t be too confident.

Advertisement

Despite all the injuries they’ve suffered in the regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have done a great job in being fit for the majority of the postseason. However, there is one significant name added to their injury report ahead of Game 3. Mike Conley is the lone addition to the dreadful list, dubbed as “questionable”.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s Game 3 at Dallas: QUESTIONABLE

Conley – Right Soleus Strain — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) May 25, 2024

Mike Conley was injury-free during the regular season, participating in 76 out of 82 games. He also donned the jersey for eight consecutive games in the postseason before hurting his leg in Game 5 of the series against the Nuggets.

On May 14th, Conley suffered an injury that could have been avoided. The Wolves were chasing a lost cause, trailing by 8 points in the final 25 seconds. Instead of waving the white flag, Chris Finch had his starters on the court. To bridge the gap, Conley attempted a corner three-pointer that eventually resulted in a soleus strain.

This is where Mike Conley suffered the injury, per Chris Finch pic.twitter.com/eJ7O1ClivZ — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) May 15, 2024

The point guard missed merely one game before playing 31 minutes and 39 minutes in Games 6 and 7, respectively. Entering the Western Conference Finals against the Mavericks, the 36-year-old gave an update on his injured leg.

“Getting better. With these things, you play 38 minutes, it’s going to be sore for the next couple of days. If you get a lot of treatment, a lot of rest, like I’ve had over the last few days, it feels really good going into the game; it’s just going to be one of those cycles you have to deal with,” Conley said, per Sports Illustrated.

Conley has participated in both contests so far. With Game 3 being a crucial encounter for the Wolves, he will not just be expected to suit up, but will also be anticipated to lodge his best performance of the postseason.