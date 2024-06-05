Despite The Game’s ‘Jail Ball’ Skills, 1x NBA Champ Declares Chris Brown A Better Basketball Player

Celebrity basketball games often give rise to bizarre yet entertaining sequences. Nick Young has first-hand experience in this regard after sharing the court with artists such as Chris Brown and The Game in the past. Recently, the 1x champion hilariously elaborated on those experiences, garnering quite a bit of attention in the process.

During his latest appearance on VLADTV, Young compared the playing style of the musicians in question, stating,

“Chris Brown [is a better basketball player]…But The Game is just bigger than him, taller. But The Game played just like somebody in jail…jail ball…He used to try to punk us too ’cause we were younger…when we played with him, we couldn’t call fouls…if he called a foul, he still got it…or he’s tryna fight people”.

This provided a glimpse into the contrasting nature of their games. While Brown relied on his skill set to make a difference on the floor, The Game adopted a completely unrelated route to showcase dominance. Funnily enough, both methods remained valid during such contests, highlighting the comical nature of these games.

That said, the second routine could often lead to an unpleasant experience. Unfortunately for him, this was precisely what The Game had to go through just a few years ago.

As per USA Today, the rapper got into trouble for assaulting an off-duty police officer on a basketball court in 2015. He had allegedly “threatened, intentionally fouled, and sucker-punched the officer” for nothing more than stealing the ball before scoring a basket.

Luckily, the 44-year-old avoided any severe punishment. However, he was ordered to attend anger management counseling following this, shedding further light on his ruthless on-court behavior. This is even possibly why The Game has remained uninvited during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Games in recent years.

Interestingly, Brown faced a similar fate this year, paving the way for a few controversies of his own.

Why didn’t Chris Brown attend the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game?

Earlier this year, the singer was invited to take part in the Celebrity All-Star Game. However, despite initially extending an invite, the governing body soon withdrew it, frustrating the artist.

As per Brown, the event’s sponsor, Ruffles, had a major role in this. Later, the 35-year-old elaborated on NBA’s actions via his Instagram story, stating,

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the All-Star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors, like RUFFLES” [per WFAA]

This seemed unusual on the league’s part, raising eyebrows all around. Young was also taken aback because of this. He reflected on the instance during the recent show, stating, “It doesn’t [make any sense]”.

So, the NBA has much to work on in the coming years to make up for a potential error in judgment this year. It will be interesting to see how they proceed from here, and just which side they choose to take.