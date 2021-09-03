Basketball

“Kevin Durant had me blocked everywhere, but on Instagram!”: Draymond Green reveals more details about the aftermath of his infamous fight with the Slim Reaper

"Kevin Durant had me blocked everywhere, but on Instagram!": Draymond Green reveals more details about the aftermath of his infamous fight with the Slim Reaper
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“Shaquille O’Neal calls the Kings the ‘Sacramento Queens’”: When Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson hilariously sang about how much he disliked Sacramento
Next Article
"We said 'shoot the ball' and Ben Simmons wants to skip town?": Charles Barkley roasts the Sixers' star over his demand to be traded away from Philadelphia
Latest NBA News
"We said 'shoot the ball' and Ben Simmons wants to skip town?": Charles Barkley roasts the Sixers' star over his demand to be traded away from Philadelphia
“We said ‘shoot the ball’ and Ben Simmons wants to skip town?”: Charles Barkley roasts the Sixers’ star over his demand to be traded away from Philadelphia

NBA Analyst Charles Barkley talks about Ben Simmons and how his reluctance to shoot resulted…