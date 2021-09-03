“Kevin Durant had me blocked everywhere, but on Instagram!”: Draymond Green reveals more details about the aftermath of his infamous fight with the Slim Reaper

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reveals the eye-opening immediate aftermath of his infamous fight with Kevin Durant

It has been a few weeks since Draymond Green’s and Kevin Durant’s ‘Chips’ interview. And as KD said at the end of it, boy was it a good one.

However, while the players seemed to be very open with each other about everything that they discussed, it seems not all details were disclosed. Specifically, what happened between the two players in the direct and immediate aftermath of the fight.

Sure, both Dray and the Slim Reaper touched on it. But really, they didn’t exactly discuss any of the deeper details.

How do we know that, you ask?

Well, recently Green sat down with Carmelo Anthony on his podcast ‘What’s in Your Glass?”. And here, he revealed quite a few more details about what happened.

Let’s get into it.

Draymond Green reveals that there was a time when Kevin Durant blocked him on everything except Instagram

Oh yes, there is absolutely more.

As we said, he recently made an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast. And when he was asked about his relationship with Kevin Durant after the fight, here is what he had to say.

“I think there was a time period of where he wasn’t trying to say nothin’ to me. I think there was a time period where my number might have been blocked from his phone. I think there was a time period where I could only talk to him through Instagram DM… But I ain’t never hit him on no like, “D***, you got a new number?” or “Yo, did you block me?” If I can only talk to you on Instagram DM, then that’s where I’m going to talk to you at. Because ultimately, it’s your decision on whatever terms we’re going to be on.”

Yikes!

At the end of the day though, it’s really good to see these two players coming back and being good friends again, despite going through so much. And who knows? Maybe one day we’ll get to see them playing on the same team again.

