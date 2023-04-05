Why Is Klay Thompson Not Playing Tonight? Warriors’ Star’s Absence Against Thunder Explained

Apr 2, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are back home for their final home game of the season. In the 40 games so far, the Dubs are 32-8 at home, and they’d like to improve their record to 33. After suffering a heartbreak loss against the Nuggets on the road, the Dubs would love to get a win to stabilize the ship. Klay Thompson hit a huge shot, but it was too little, too late.

The Nuggets, playing without Nikola Jokic, beat the defending champions 112-110.

The loss hurt the Warriors quite a lot. It pushed them back to the 6th seed, where they were tied with the 7th and 8th seeds for the loss, with them just half a game behind. Both the Pelicans and Lakers hold the tiebreaker over the Dubs, putting them at the risk of losing the 6th seed and falling to play-in risk.

Tonight is a huge game for the Dubs, and we just got bad news. Klay Thompson will not be playing.

Klay Thompson is OUT due to back soreness

The Golden State Warriors need a win tonight. A loss can have consequences that are too dire. The Thunder know that, and they’d come in with full force. Klay Thompson has been lighting up the Thunder all season long, and him being out gives them hope.

Klay Thompson would have loved to play tonight, but he was ruled out by the medical staff due to back soreness.

Big blow to the Warriors: Klay Thompson is OUT tonight with lower back soreness — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 5, 2023

Steve Kerr has made his changes in Klay’s absence. Tonight’s starting lineup is:

Stephen Curry

Jordan Poole

Draymond Green

Anthony Lamb

Jonathan Kuminga

The fans would hope that the team wins the game in Klay’s absence and keep them alive for the season.