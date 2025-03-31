Magic Johnson Responds To ‘Disappointing’ Spartans Outcome As Auburn Advances To Final Four

Magic Johnson has been repping the Michigan State Spartans for nearly 50 years now and rightfully so. After winning the 1979 NCAA title, he cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Spartans in program history. Unfortunately for the 2025 MSU collective, they weren’t able to replicate Magic’s success.

Facing off against number one seeded Auburn, Coach Izzo and his boys put up a valiant effort. Things looked as though they might turn around after National Player of the Year hopeful Johni Broome went down with an injury to his elbow after dropping a whopping 17 points and grabbing 11 boards in the first half.

Broome would eventually return in the second half and lead the way for the Tigers with 25 points and 14 rebounds on an efficient 10/13 from the field. The second-seeded Spartans simply could not hold on as they lost 70-64.

Magic Johnson had an encouraging message to MSU and Coach Izzo following the loss. While he expressed disappointment over the outcome, he was proud of them for making the Elite Eight.

“I want to thank MSU Coach Izzo and especially all of the players for an exciting and entertaining season! It’s disappointing the tournament run has come to an end with this loss to a strong Auburn team, but this season is one that all Spartans fans should be proud of. I can’t wait till next season!”

Magic’s optimism remains unbeaten. Michigan, led by Coach Izzo, are built on the foundation of pass first basketball and hard-nosed rebounding. There is no one singular superstar on the team.

Their leading scorer is Jaden Akins who averages just under 13 points a game. With him finishing out his senior year run, the program will look to accumulate more talent as time passes by.

“These guys gave me everything they had. Drained them of everything,” said Tom Izzo after the game. “They should take a week off. There’s nothing left in ‘em. And that’s how it was in the locker room. It was a tear-jerking locker room.”

March Madness brings out emotions within players that they never knew they even had. Magic Johnson knows about the ups and downs of what it’s like to be in the trenches of the spectacle and eventually fight your way through to the mountain top. He will certainly be in touch with this 2025 squad sooner rather than later to perhaps invigorate them with confidence and reassurance over a job well done.