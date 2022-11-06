Is Lauri Markkanen Playing Tonight vs the Clippers? Jazz Release Injury Report for Newly Acquired Star 

The Utah Jazz are off to a surprisingly strong start and at the helm is the young Finn, Lauri Markkanen. Will the sniper play in the road game against the Los Angeles Clippers?

It is all to play for the Utah Jazz. From rumors of a tank to a newfound spirit for competition, things have tilted completely. There is a change in energy and it’s all thanks to the newly acquired star from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lauri Markkanen.

The Finn is averaging a stunning 22.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while dishing out 2.7 assists. But what’s more important is how the Jazz are off to a great start. 7-3 to kick things off in a season where they traded their two all-stars.

Ahead of the road game with Los Angeles Clippers, they will look to notch another win and move up the ladder. But will Markkanen play?

Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight? Jazz Release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the last update from the Utah Jazz, Lauri Markannen will likely play against the Los Angeles Clippers. The only notable missing piece from the team is Leandro Bolmaro, who is out with COVID-19.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (11/4): *AVAILABLE – Simone Fontecchio (return to competition reconditioning) OUT – Leandro Bolmaro (health & safety protocols) OUT – Micah Potter (G League Two-Way) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 4, 2022

Along with Lauri, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson have been quietly good. But will they improve their win record or fall to 7-4?

