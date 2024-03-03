Devin Booker Injury Draws Instant Reaction From Suns Fans: “This Doesn’t Look Good”

Mar 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after being inured against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns just lost the second game of a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets. The 109-118 loss to the Rockets got even worse when the Suns’ All-Star guard, Devin Booker ended up sustaining an injury during the game. Fans immediately went to social media to express their emotions over Booker’s injury as he did not return to the floor after heading to the locker room.

Advertisement

While many may think that the injury to Booker played a deciding factor in the game’s outcome, the reality is that the Rockets had already gained enough of an advantage to finish the game by just running out the remaining clock.

With under a minute and a half left in the game, the Rockets led the Suns, 117-109. As the Suns tried to land one last push to turn the game around, Devin Booker ended up twisting his ankle while trying to defend Rockets’ guard, Fred VanVleet.

Advertisement

While trying to stay in front of VanVleet, Booker’s right ankle accidentally got entangled with his teammate, Royce O’Neale. Both players were trying to create defensive pressure on the perimeter in the hope of it leading to a turnover.

Booker’s injury immediately led to a swarm of reactions from fans on X.

One X user tweeted, “This doesn’t look good.”

Advertisement

While another fan commented, “Announce my retirement from watching this season.”

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X.

With this loss, the Phoenix Suns are 35-25 in the Western Conference, coming in at the sixth spot. Even though the sixth spot may get them to the playoffs, the team would need Devin Booker’s productivity on both ends of the floor if they hope to make a dent in the postseason. As for Booker’s injury, the Suns have yet to deliver a concrete update on the star’s ankle. However, given that it didn’t look good by a long shot, it may be a while before Booker returns to the floor.

Suns nation reacts to Devin Booker’s injury

After rallying from a first-quarter deficit for most of the game, the Phoenix Suns were almost over the hump until the injury to Devin Booker ended up knocking down the team’s confidence and morale to a pulp.

Unfortunately for the Suns, that was the deciding factor of the game as soon as Booker started to limp off the court, going towards the locker room. The only silver lining for Suns’ fans is that D-Book did not sustain anything serious during the initial injury review.

As per PHNX Sports writer Gerald Bourguet, the initial x-rays of Booker’s ankle did not reveal anything alarming. However, the team’s medical and training staff will re-evaluate the All-Star guard after letting him rest overnight.

Phoenix will go on to face the second-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder squad in their upcoming matchup. And having Booker in the team’s lineup would go a long way for the Suns’ chances against the Thunder. Stay tuned for an injury report on Devin Booker’s availability ahead of the team’s next matchup tomorrow night.