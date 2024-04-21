“As Much Ammo as I Need”: Anthony Edwards Reveals ‘Motivation’ Behind Taking Down ‘GOAT’ Kevin Durant in 1st Round

Right after the playoff bracket was finalized, Anthony Edwards sat down for an interview with Malika Andrews and spoke about the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Wanting bragging rights during Team USA’s Olympics campaign, Ant expressed how he was beyond motivated enough to defeat Kevin Durant and co.

Malika Andrews couldn’t help but highlight that Anthony Edwards would be facing his GOAT – Kevin Durant – in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The ESPN analyst then wanted to know how Edwards was planning on eliminating the Suns from the postseason.

In quite a hilarious manner, Edwards revealed that he was pumped up to defeat the Suns. The reason behind it? Bragging rights when sharing the locker room with KD and Devin Booker in Paris for the Olympics.

“Now that I know those two guys will be playing alongside of me at the Olympics, it’s kind of bragging rights at this point. That’s as much ammo as I need,” Ant said.

Anthony Edwards is a member of Team USA’s 12-man roster as per USA basketball that will participate in the 2024 Olympic Games. And as he mentioned in his interview, the 22-year-old will be sharing this locker room with his current opponents, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. With every member of the national team being competitive, bragging rights would certainly be everything. So, it’s hard to blame Edwards’ seeming pettiness on this one. And with the star having produced an incredible display in Game 1 of their series, perhaps he will be getting what he wants after all.

Kendrick Perkins lauded Anthony Edwards for a stellar display in Game 1

Anthony Edwards put up a terrific outing in the opening game of the first-round series. According to NBA.com, the combo guard lodged 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists in only 35:48 minutes of action. The 6ft 4” star’s performance was the biggest reason behind the Wolves clinching a 120-95 blowout win.

Among many others, Kendrick Perkins was left in awe of the former Georgia Bulldog’s production. Throughout the course of the Wolves-Suns encounter, Perks was constantly hyping up Edwards. Apart from comparing the 22-year-old to a prime 1989 version of Michael Jordan, the ESPN analyst was even impressed with the former’s constant smack-talk.

Edwards has had the most ideal start to the playoff. Not just to defeat the Suns, but for the Wolves to make a deep run in the playoff, Ant needs to be in sublime form. Hence, beginning the postseason on a high note was crucial.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who only played his 3rd game since returning to the lineup, will definitely be improving and playing like his regular self. Once KAT finds his rhythm, the All-Star trio of KAT, Ant, and Rudy Gobert will be difficult to defeat.