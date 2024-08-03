Devin Booker Olympics: What Did Steve Kerr Say About The Suns Guard?

Devin Booker has been incredible for Team USA so far in the Olympics. Even among a roster filled to the brim with superstars, his efforts stand out in particular, with his role practically shifting every single game. This is something head coach, Steve Kerr spoke recently, anointing him as the best in one very particular category.

Coach Kerr had high praise reserved for the Phoenix Suns star. He admitted that he has had to alternate between being an ‘on-ball guy’ and a ‘ball mover’. Then saying that he has taken to this inconsistent role like a duck to water, he anointed his shooting guard as ‘The Most Adaptable’ on Team USA.

“He’s probably the guy who has been the most adaptable to go from a different role in the NBA to a new one here. He’s adapted to being an on-ball guy, ball mover. The offense clicks when he’s out there, the defense is really good.”

Booker deserves high praise for this. After all, among all the all-time greats, he has managed to turn himself into the perfect puzzle piece for every situation. Having that kind of X-Factor on a team can often be the difference between heartbreak and glory.

On the Phoenix Suns, Booker is a dynamic offensive player who is just about always on the ball. Yet, with Team USA, he may just have been Steve Kerr’s most beloved player on the roster. And apparently, Dawn Staley gets it too.

Dawn Staley speaks on Booker’s impact on Team USA

For the uninitiated, Dawn Staley is a revered part of the basketball community. A former professional athlete, she is now the legendary head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s basketball team.

Suffice it to say, she knows a thing or two about the sport. So, Devin Booker will likely be smiling ear to ear, likely having heard what she recently had to say about him.

“Devin Booker plays both sides of the ball, can score a whole lot of basketball points and can also defend. He’s like the quiet assassin of that group!” [per Saul Bookman]

Team USA was recently asked which of them has the best nickname. If the debate is still raging on within the team, Booker now has a very good chance to win it all. After all, as Dawn Staley recently dubbed him, he is now ‘The Quiet Assasin’.