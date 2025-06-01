Suns Trade Rumors: Devin Booker Update as Mat Ishbia Instils Trust In His Star On Major Decision

Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Footprint Center. | Credits- Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following a season in which they finished 11th in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns are bracing for yet another desperation-fueled offseason. This summer is expected to revolve around their search for a new head coach, among other major roster decisions.

The Suns parted ways with Mike Budenholzer and are reportedly exploring the possibility of offloading several key players, including Kevin Durant.

But perhaps most shockingly, rumors have surfaced in recent days suggesting that the Phoenix front office is considering trading Devin Booker.

However, Suns owner Mat Ishbia has shut down all the rumors, publicly declaring that Booker is going nowhere. The championship-chasing owner, whose aggressive trade mindset brought superstars Durant and Bradley Beal to the Valley, has doubled down on building around the team’s star.

“Never happen,” Ishbia said, interrupting the question. “It’s silly. So here’s what I’ll tell you: I have Devin Booker in the prime. In order to win an NBA championship, you got to have a superstar. You got to have a great player.”

Booker, who signed a four-year, $220 million extension in 2022, echoed Ishbia’s sentiment, stating emphatically that he does not want to leave.

“I take pride in the community in Phoenix, the people that have supported me since I was 18, when things were ugly,” he admitted. “And the people with us fell just short of accomplishing what we wanted. That’s the responsibility of being a franchise player, and I wear that with honor. So it might not look the most pretty right now, but we’ve got to get it done, and I am going to do it.”

Booker is arguably the Suns’ most vital piece and the beacon of hope for a trophy-laden future. As the face, he became their all-time leading scorer during the 2024–25 season and currently sits at 16,452 career points.

But is he really meant for a team that can’t even make it to the play-in with Durant and Beal in the lineup?

Booker’s loyalty stands out, especially in an era where stars frequently jump teams. That said, this loyalty will have to be repaid with a smart coaching move by the Suns. And it’s being said that Booker will have a say in deciding who the next man in charge will be.

Devin Booker will have a say on the Suns next Head Coach: “Devin Booker has had a level of involvement with candidates in this stage of interviews, this also shows Mat Ishbia’s loudly stated determination to keep Booker in place as the team’s cornerstone.” (Via, @TheSteinLine) pic.twitter.com/BG8GtelXy4 — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) May 31, 2025

Budenholzer became the third head coach to be dismissed in as many years, following Monty Williams in 2023 and Frank Vogel in 2024. Since Ishbia took over in 2022, the much-criticized coaching carousel has only caused instability.

According to reports, the Suns have their sights set on several of the NBA’s top assistant coaches from some of this season’s most successful teams. Leading their shortlist are Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott of the Cleveland Cavaliers, along with Dave Bliss from the NBA Finals-bound Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both Bryant and Ott joined Cleveland’s bench last season following Kenny Atkinson’s appointment. Bryant, who spent four years as an associate head coach in New York, was recently praised by his former head coach, Tom Thibodeau. “Johnnie has got a bright future,” stated the Knicks head coach. “He is an excellent teacher. He’s done a great job.”

Ott has a long-standing relationship with Atkinson, having served as an assistant during Kenny’s tenure in both Brooklyn and Cleveland. He also spent two years with the Los Angeles Lakers in between those roles.

Chris Quinn of the Miami Heat and Sean Sweeney from the Dallas Mavericks are also on the radar.