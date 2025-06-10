“They Got Swept Last Year”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Devin Booker Potentially Getting a 2-Year, $150M Extension

Apr 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts on the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns have fallen from grace since their 2021 NBA Finals run. Despite being the most expensive team in the league, they failed to reach the postseason this year. The one positive on their roster is star guard Devin Booker. The four-time All-Star will have the opportunity to earn a massive contract extension. NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe questions if Booker is worth it.

Booker is one of the few stars in the NBA to still be on the team that drafted him for at least 10 seasons. He has witnessed the Suns go through terrible lows while also experiencing incredible highs. Although the next phase of the organization may not be in contention, Booker could still come out as a winner.

The 6-foot-6 guard is eligible for a two-year $150 million contract extension. That would position Booker to earn $75 million annually. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Suns have the desire to offer a lucrative extension to their homegrown talent.

The potential contract would put Phoenix in an even greater financial chokehold. When considering the outcome of the Suns’ last couple of seasons, Sharpe’s opinion on the expected deal becomes clear.

“You’re two months into a contract and [the front office] is like, ‘Man, you’re doing such a good job, we’re going to give you an extension,” Sharpe said on Nightcap. “They got swept last year!”

The confusing aspect of the potential extension is that Booker is only in the second season of his recent four-year, $220 million contract. He still has three years remaining, including the 2025-26 campaign. Another extension would have him under contract until the 2030-31 season.

Nonetheless, if anyone deserves that extension on the Suns, it’s Booker. It isn’t his fault the organization messed up the roster. In hindsight, the Kevin Durant trade looks like a failure since the two will most likely part ways this offseason. Undoubtedly, the Bradley Beal trade is one of the worst in NBA history.

Sharpe believes Phoenix’s greed ruined what could’ve been a successful team. “The problem is they got rid of Chris Paul,” Sharpe said.

Ever since the Suns moved on from Paul, one of their biggest weaknesses has become their lacklustre point guard play. The core of Booker, Durant, and Beal thrived as a trio in the competitive Western Conference, had Paul still been running the point.

Instead, the Suns may have missed their window to bring a championship to Arizona. Devin Booker led the team to the NBA Finals once, but will he be able to do it again in a different era?