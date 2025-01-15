Devin Booker Trade Rumors: Rockets Hint at Possible Trade Offer for Phoenix Suns

The Houston Rockets have emerged as the darlings of the 2024-25 NBA season. Despite making no drastic changes to their roster in the offseason, they have propelled from a team outside the playoffs to the second seed in a loaded Western Conference. They still have their young core intact along with some desirable assets. However, if the right star becomes available, they have the tools to pull of a blockbuster trade, with the Rockets front office right now showing interest in Suns guard Devin Booker.

Advertisement

The Suns are currently experiencing a disappointing season as they sit at the 11th seed with a 19-20 record. No reports indicate the team is willing to sever ties with their franchise star, but the NBA has proven to be an unpredictable league. ESPN insider Tim MacMahon reports that the Rockets are knocking on the Suns’ door.

The Houston Rockets let it be known that they’re fans of Devin Booker, per @espn_macmahon (Via Hoop Collective/ h/t Bleacher Report) pic.twitter.com/dCcan8HW4u — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 15, 2025

Although the Rockets are playing amazing basketball, they are missing one important piece: a concrete star player. The 22-year-old guard Jalen Green currently leads the team in scoring with 21 points per game but isn’t the same calibre of player as Booker. The Sun’s star has proved that he can be the best player on a championship-level team during Phoenix’s 2021 Finals run.

Booker is still only 28 years old, which fits the timeline of the Rockets. Houston is already great without a superstar player, but the addition of Booker for the right price could propel them to championship favorites.

Trade package for Booker

A trade for Booker would require a hefty sum from the Rockets. A trade between these teams will indicate the Suns commitment to a rebuild, which would result in Phoenix receiving young talent. Booker is making $49.2 million this season, which Houston will have to match. There are plenty of different routes the Rockets could take.

The third pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, Reed Sheppard, is guaranteed to be included in a deal. To make the money work, the Rockets could include Jalen Green. Forward Cam Whitmore can be thrown in to the deal to make the money even. In addition, the Rockets have three first-round picks along with three second-round picks at their disposal.

Green and Booker play the same position, which may result in Houston being lenient in parting ways with the guard. Moreover, the Rockets have a plethora of young talent to potentially interest the Suns.