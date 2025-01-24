Devin Booker’s ’10th SG With 200 Career 30 Point Games’ Stat Leads To 8 Word Reaction From Suns Legend

Jan 22, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket while being defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Tyrese Martin (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Despite the Phoenix Suns’ lackluster 2024-25 NBA season, Devin Booker has showcased why he is one of the best shooting guards in recent memory. In Phoenix’s 108-84 victory over the Nets, Booker finished with 32 points and six assists on 58.4% from the field. His efforts earned him his 200th 30-point game in his career, making him the 10th shooting guard ever to reach the milestone. The basketball world reacted greatly to the achievement, as did Suns legend Eddie Johnson.

Johnson still closely connects to the Suns 30 years after his last game with the franchise. He currently serves as an analyst for Suns broadcasts. He has had the privilege to watch Booker play up close since the beginning of his NBA career. Booker’s huge scoring milestone doesn’t come as a surprise but he earned an eight-word reaction of praise from Johnson on X. He said,

“Machine since he put on an NBA uniform.”

Believe it or not, Booker is in his 10th season in the NBA. Aside from his rookie year, the 6-foot-6 guard has averaged over 20 points per game in each season. However, in the early stages of his career, many viewed Booker as an empty stats player. He rewrote that narrative in the 2020-21 season, proving he can lead a team to the NBA Finals as the best player.

Through 38 games this season, Booker’s scoring averages are down to 25.7 points per game compared to 27.1 points per game last season. Regardless, he’s having a tremendous season for the Suns. Unfortunately, due to the team’s inability to string together wins, there is doubt revolving around his future.

Devin Booker is involved in trade rumors

In recent weeks, Booker’s name has been the subject of conversation in trade rumors. Unlike in many situations, Booker’s level of play isn’t the reason for the trade narratives. Instead, since he has the most value on the team if the Suns were to decide to blow up their roster, he would garner the most assets in return. However, the Suns have no interest in letting go of their franchise cornerstone.

The likelihood of the Suns trading Booker is slim to none. If they were to trade anyone on their roster, Bradley Beal is the highest on the priority list. He is the centerpiece for a potential trade to acquire Jimmy Butler but would require Beal to lift his no-trade clause.

There is plenty of uncertainty about how Phoenix’s roster will look following the February 6 trade deadline. The only way to know is to wait and see.