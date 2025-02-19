Aaron Gordon Hints at Potential Dunk Contest Return After Zach LaVine and Ja Morant’s Comments

Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) follows through on a slam dunk during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Mac McClung’s took home his third consecutive AT&T Slam Dunk Contest victory during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. McClung isn’t even on a standard NBA contract but has single-handedly brought life back to the event. As a result, Ja Morant and Zach LaVine have teased their interest, and that sparked Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon to hint at a potential return as well.

Gordon is widely known for his involvement in the iconic 2016 Slam Dunk Contest. He went head-to-head with LaVine in arguably the most legendary duel in the history of the event. Although LaVine walked out as a champion, many believe an injustice was done to Gordon.

Gordon’s 2020 treatment was even more egregious than the 2016 outcome. Gordon seemingly won the competition following a dunk over 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall. The results weren’t in his favor as the judges infamously named Derrick Jones Jr. the champion . After that, he publicly declared his refusal to participate in the event again. It seems he has changed his mind.

Gordon made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. Host Michelle Beadle couldn’t pass up the opportunity to ask the 2023 NBA champion where he stands on potentially returning to the dunk contest. His response suggests a solid maybe. He said,

“I do still got some sh*t in the tank. I got something in the bag still. If I’m healthy, maybe I’ll do it.”

AG says he’s still got some dunks in his bag Who would be down for a Zach Lavine rematch at ASW’ 2026 in LA??@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/UvfaNppHKS — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 19, 2025

McClung has applied pressure on some of the NBA’s biggest stars to show up in the esteemed competition. Gordon is a bit older than his physical peak in 2016 but is confident he still has some dunks in his back pocket.

Gordon defined an era of Slam Dunk Contests

Gordon defined an era of dunk contests revered as the best. His duel with LaVine in 2016 will never be forgotten. Many consider Gordon’s under-both-legs dunk over Stuff the Magic Dragon as the greatest slam in the event’s history. Although he disappointed in 2017, Gordon reminded the world how great of a dunker he is in 2020.

As he continues to age, Gordon relies less on his athleticism, but that doesn’t mean he can no longer throw down. A Gordon return would be momentous for the contest and could re-ignite the dying embers in All-Star Weekend.