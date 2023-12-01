“Dez Bryant, That Was A Bit Extreme!”: Stephen A. Smith Stands Up for Malika Andrews After NFL Legend’s Callout Regarding Josh Giddey

The controversies surrounding the alleged entanglement of Josh Giddey with a minor continue to spread like wildfire. It has reached a point where the opinions and stances on the matter have started to divide people. One such instance took place recently when Desmond ‘Dez’ Bryant called out Malika Andrews on X for remaining silent on the issue.

Bryant displayed his stance by criticizing Malika publicly for bringing up the murder case link of Brandon Miller at the NBA Draft night. The former wide receiver wanted to highlight her hypocritical character with that comment as he soon let his emotions take over. Disrespecting her upbringing, the 35-year-old hinted at a possible racist nature before calling the 28-year-old, “just a puppet”.

Following the harsh remarks of the NFL legend, Malika’s colleague, Stephen A. Smith, has defended her on his podcast show, THE STEPHEN A. SMITH SHOW. “Dez Bryant, I respect you my brother but that was a bit extreme,” he mentioned before breaking down the ongoing scenario. The 56-year-old at first pointed out how Andrews could not release any statement on the matter due to lack of facts.

He then criticized Dez for the cruel comments before describing his actions as “off-kilter”. “Bringing up her parents, her upbringing, some private school education. Come on, Dez,” Stephen A. stated expressing his disgust. He showcased his disgust at the continuous attacks on Malika, mentioning, “We got folks coming at her all the time. Why?”.

The sports analyst attempted to point out the difference between the Miller and Giddy situation soon after that. Emphasizing how Andrews had to ask Brandon the question as part of her job, Smith believed a similar set of actions could sound ‘accusatory’ in Giddey’s case. “In this Josh Giddey situation, you can’t go on the air with a strong opinion sounding accusatory,” Stephen A. stated.

The recent happenings of the Josh Giddey controversy

The situation is far from concluding due to a lack of cooperation. The allegedly involved minor and her family have refused to release any statements related to the incident. Josh has also declined to talk about his off-court life on several instances since the news became public knowledge.

Due to the delicacy of the situation, various have refrained from giving an opinion. Interestingly, Stephen A. is on that list too out of his fear of getting sued. This further proves the severity of the entire matter as an outspoken persona such as him has decided to hold himself back.

The NBA is reportedly still ‘looking into’ it as the Oklahoma City Thunder continues to feature on the court. The possibility of a hefty penalty still looms over the head of the Australian player, but as things stand, the verdict looks far-fetched.